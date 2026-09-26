Put Down the White and Black Tees—Fashion People Know This Anti-Trend Color Is More Advanced

I'm calling it: This will be the It T-shirt for fall.

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Collage of women wearing gray T-shirts in fall 2026.
(Image credit: @harryarcher_; @deborabrosa; @monikh; @oliviasshoppingdiary)
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This fall, the most humble piece in your closet is becoming the ultimate insider move. While most people overlook this anti-trend shade in favor of a crisp white tee or trendier purple or cobalt blue, the people who actually work in fashion have moved on to something unexpected but far chicer. This fall, that's none other than the gray tee.

Gray normally reads as normcore in the best of times and boring in the worst, but the outfits I'm spotting are reconsidering the anti-fashion item as, well, quite fashion-forward. The trick is all in the styling: pairing a gray tee with something statement-making, like a printed skirt or a pair of on-trend colored jeans. It's what I'm seeing my fashion friends doing right now.

The neutral hue also plays nicer with color than black (no harsh contrast) and hides the wear and tear that white can't. Think no yellowing. It also happens to complement fall-friendly tones like brown and ocher especially well, so take a look at the outfit ideas below for styling inspiration and shop for a gray tee to use as the base for all your fall outfits.

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Anna LaPlaca
Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over eight years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.