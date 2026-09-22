COS Just Quietly Dropped All of Autumn 2026’s Major Knitwear Trends—These 5 Will Sell Out First

Autumn is finally here, and the only thing on my mind right now is finding some new knitwear to cosy up in from now until next spring. My first port of call? COS, of course. This high street hero is known amongst editors and fashion people as a go-to destination for designer looking knitwear that will stand the test of time on your wardrobe. And although this brand is well-known for its timeless staples that will never date, for autumn 2026 specifically, I’m on the hunt for some fresher jumper and cardigan trends that will dress up my black trousers, wide-leg jeans and simple slip skirts.
And trust me when I say that COS’ collection didn’t disappoint. From bright purple hues that will take an autumn look from basic to elevated in an instant to elegant funnel-neck silhouettes that will add an instant sense of polish to every outfit, there’s something suited to both minimalists and maximalists alike this season. And the best part? I’ve rounded up the best of the best for you below.
Keep scrolling to discover the five chic knitwear trends that COS is backing for autumn 2026 (and beyond).
5 Expensive-Looking Knitwear Trends That COS is Backing for Autumn 2026
1. Veronica Purple
Style Notes: I’ve always considered myself a classic dresser who tends to stick to neutral hues such as black or brown, but this bright purple hue that COS is backing for autumn 2026 is very much calling to me. It’s eye-catching and an easy way to add interest to an otherwise neutral outfit, but something about this colour still manages to feel extremely expensive and wearable. I’m sold.
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Shop the Knitwear Trend:
COS
Merino Wool High-Neck Top
COS' viral merino high-neck top now comes in this fun purple hue.
COS
Cashmere T-Shirt
For those warmer autumn days.
COS
Merino Wool Layered V-Neck Jumper
I'd style mine exactly like this.
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
COS' cashmere is exceptionally soft.
2. Funnel-Neck
Style Notes: We’ve seen funnel neck jackets dominate the fashion scene for the past two years, and now, this elegant silhouette has made its way into knitwear as well. There’s just something about a jumper or cardigan with this neckline that feels inherently polished not to mention that it’s the perfect way to keep you warm on the chillier autumn days.
Shop the Knitwear Trend:
COS
Sculpted Cashmere Funnel-Neck Cardigan
Just so elegant.
COS
Cashmere Funnel-Neck Jumper
This black jumper will go with everything.
COS
Merino Wool Funnel-Neck Cardigan
You can wear this on it's own or layered as a lightweight jacket.
COS
Merino Wool Funnel-Neck Cardigan
Simple, chic and so easy to style.
3. Brushed
Style Notes: Looking for an easy way to add some texture to an outfit? Opt for one of the cosy-looking brushed knits that COS is backing for the season. I can already see myself snuggling up in one of the jumpers below with a slip skirt and kitten heels for an evening out with friends.
Shop the Knitwear Trend:
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
Doesn't this look so cosy?
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan
Perfect for in or out of the office.
COS
Two-Tone Brushed-Cashmere Jumper
This pretty blue strikes the perfect balance between classic and elevated.
COS
Brushed-Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan
I'd style this with brown tailored trousers and suede loafers.
4. Layered
Style Notes: I was obsessed with the raglan tee trend that COS backed this spring, and the layered knitwear is the perfect follow on from this. The perfect everyday throw-on style, this elevated staple is the perfect addition to any trousers, skirts or jeans this season. Not to mention that COS has a wide selection of these knits on offer, from pared-back neutrals that minimal dressers will appreciate to bolder hues that the bolder fashion people will love.
Shop the Knitwear Trend:
COS
Merino Wool Layered Polo Shirt
Such a chic colour combination.
COS
Layered Funnel-Neck Merino Wool Jumper
How cool is this?
COS
Merino Wool Layered Polo Shirt
For my fellow minimalists.
COS
Merino Wool Layered V-Neck Jumper
No one will guess this is a high-street find.
5. Forest Green
Style Notes: Similar to navy, forest green hues feel different enough from black or brown to add one interest to an outfit, but still manage to be just a versatile and timeless as these neutral colours. Working well with both pared-back and bold colours alike, this is a knitwear colour trend that will still remain wearable in the autumns to come.
Shop the Knitwear Trend:
COS
Rounded Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
This immediately went into my basket.
COS
Merino Wool High-Neck Top
Another new addition to the merino high-neck family.
COS
Funnel-Neck Half-Zip Knitted Jumper
Tick off two trends in one with this forest-green, funnel-neck knit.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.