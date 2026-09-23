Not Boring: The Statement Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Their Sweaters This Fall

No matter your personal style, there's a good chance jeans are a mainstay in your wardrobe. After all, they can be dressed up or down and worn almost anywhere (save for, well, a wedding). This season, though, designers are turning the everyday staple on its head, ushering in a crop of playful statement jeans.
Those in the fashion know have likely noticed an onslaught of embellished jeans hitting the market lately, courtesy of brands like Reformation, Rotate, and Zara. The statement-making styles need little help in the outfit department. Simply add an understated sweater and ballet flats for an easy off-duty look. Not sold on sparkle? Fall's embroidered and patchwork denim may be more your speed. With their quirky, crafty feel, the styles look like something you might stumble upon in a hole-in-the-wall thrift shop.
Whichever statement jeans speaks to you, one thing's certain: Compliments are bound to follow. Below, shop 20 of our favorite pairs on the market right now.
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Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Dip a toe into the trend with Reformation's studded jeans, which read subtle yet still eye-catching.
ZARA
Trf Rhinestone Wide-Leg Jeans
If you like your jeans with a little pizzazz, look no further than Zara's rhinestone-adorned pair.
Pilcro
Kayden High Rise Embroidered Carpenter Barrel Jeans
Barrel jeans haven't lost steam, and this floral-printed pair puts a fresh spin on the popular silhouette.
OW Collection
Nova Embellished Denim Jean
All eyes will be on these embellished dark-wash jeans.
Abercrombie & Fitch
High Rise 90s Relaxed Floral Embroidered Jean
These Abercrombie & Fitch studded jeans prove that a little embellishment can go a long way.
Driftwood
Eva Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Bootcut jeans are here to stay for fall.
We the Free
Tennessee Low-Rise Boyfriend Embroidered Jeans
You'll be the star of the show in Free People's low-rise boyfriend jeans.
Torrid
LoveSick Low-Rise Ultra Loose Jeans With Bows
Who knew bow-adorned jeans could be so cute?
Madewell
Low-Slung Baggy Jeans
Madewell knows its way around denim, and these patchwork jeans are no exception.
Ulla Johnson
The Willow Embellished Wide Leg Jean
In a blue-jeans rut? Give this embellished brown pair a spin.
Old Navy
Low-Rise Baggy Wide-Leg Jeans
Leave it to Old Navy to make statement denim wallet-friendly.
Gap
High Rise Snake Print Barrel Jeans
Take a walk on the wild side in snake-print jeans.
We the Free
Reverie Patchwork Jeans
Paisley patches and embroidery give these jeans plenty of personality.
H&M
Straight Regular-Waist Jeans
Though these may read as summery, give them a fall twist by pairing them with a suede jacket.
Bayeas
Print High Waist Barrel Leg Jeans
This patchwork pair is as playful as it gets.
Between the studs and front slit, Rotate's jeans have "cool girl" written all over them.
Veronica Beard
Dylan Patchwork Straight-Leg Jeantime Lapse
Throw it back to the '70s with patchwork jeans.
ALICE + OLIVIA
Chic Floral Jeans
Let these floral jeans do all the talking by pairing them with a cream crewneck.
rag & bone
Phoebe Featherweight Denim Drawstring Frill Jeans
You probably never thought you needed frilly jeans in your wardrobe—until now.
STAUD
Gus Studded Relaxed Jean
These Staud jeans may be an investment, but you'll reach for them season after season.