Not Boring: The Statement Denim Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With Their Sweaters This Fall

Get noticed this season.

Kelsey Stewart&#039;s avatar
By
Published In Features
Influencers in statement jeans.
(Image credit: @hannahlovey; @hadleyhgreene)

No matter your personal style, there's a good chance jeans are a mainstay in your wardrobe. After all, they can be dressed up or down and worn almost anywhere (save for, well, a wedding). This season, though, designers are turning the everyday staple on its head, ushering in a crop of playful statement jeans.

Those in the fashion know have likely noticed an onslaught of embellished jeans hitting the market lately, courtesy of brands like Reformation, Rotate, and Zara. The statement-making styles need little help in the outfit department. Simply add an understated sweater and ballet flats for an easy off-duty look. Not sold on sparkle? Fall's embroidered and patchwork denim may be more your speed. With their quirky, crafty feel, the styles look like something you might stumble upon in a hole-in-the-wall thrift shop.

Whichever statement jeans speaks to you, one thing's certain: Compliments are bound to follow. Below, shop 20 of our favorite pairs on the market right now.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Explore More:
Kelsey Stewart
Kelsey Stewart
Contributing Fashion Editor

Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.