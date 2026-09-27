One of the hallmarks of a stylish It girl isn’t just that her red carpet and event looks never miss. It’s that she has excellent casual style as well. The It-girl blueprint? Jennifer Lawrence. As you know if you read Who What Wear regularly, Lawrence's casual off-duty looks are filled with both trendy pieces and anti-trend basics that combine to create outfits the internet loses it over and fashion girls everywhere vow to recreate. Two of her most recent early-fall off-duty outfits show exactly why, and they have an anti-trend fall basic in common that makes them even cooler.
On each occasion, Lawrence wore baggy pants, walkable shoes (white sneakers and yellow suede flats, specifically), and the aforementioned basic: a plaid shirt. In one instance, Lawrence wore the red plaid shirt as more of an accessory, tied around her waist with red track pants and a T-shirt, and on the other, seemingly chillier day, she wore it layered under a brown suede coat with a scarf and navy pants. The classic fall print made each outfit significantly more interesting and added an autumnal feel. So in summary, it's probably time to add a plaid shirt (or another one) to your fall wardrobe. Keep scrolling to shop some contenders and to see Lawrence's cool plaid-shirt styling.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.