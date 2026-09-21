Wait, the Nordstrom Fall Sale Is Almost Over—I Think These Are the Chicest Last-Chance Items You Won't Regret

It's just September, but Nordstrom is already having a fall sale. Yes! My colleague shared a list of her favorite items from the Nordstrom Fall Savings Event (ahem, 25% off coveted items). The sale ends on September 23, so I thought I'd put together an edit of the pieces I don't think you'll regret buying before the event ends. The items are versatile (easy to style with your existing pieces), modern, and chic—you know, all of the words.
Keep scrolling to shop the best fall fashion items on sale before prices go back up. There's everything from stylish sweaters I know you'll get compliments on, current-feeling denim silhouettes, gorgeous boots, and so much more. Go on for all of that and more.
Levi's
501 Crop Straight Leg Jeans
Faherty
Stripe Sunwashed Organic Cotton Top
Tory Burch
Small Ella Natuura™ Drawstring Tote
Vince Camuto
Exposed Seam Crewneck Sweater
The exposed seam is a nice touch.
Nordstrom
Drawstring Wide Leg Pants
There's actually a drawstring!
Nine West
Maribu Pointed Toe Booties
All in Favor
Striped Crewneck Sweater
Rails
Blake Utility Jacket
adidas
Handball Spezial Sneakers
AG
Brinley Mid Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Treasure & Bond
Favorite T-Shirt
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Midi Skirt
Picture this skirt with your favorite sweater.
adidas Originals
Wide Leg Pants
Nordstrom
Cinch Waist Leather Jacket
Chic with that cinch waist.
rag & bone
Cam Ankle Straight Leg Jeans
Jazz shoes are everywhere.
Open Edit
Suede Trench Jacket
I've seen this jacket in person. Divine.
BP.
Smooth Fit Long Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
You can style this shirt in so many different ways.
Nordstrom
Leather Pencil Skirt
Open Edit
Elbow Sleeve Crewneck Sweater
Tony Bianco
Bobbi Mary Jane Flats
Reiss
Riley Wool & Cashmere Sweater
Nine West
Morisa Knee High Boots
New knee-high boots, anyone?
MANGO
Marie High Neck Jacket
MANGO
Fluid Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
Style with your favorite jeans, and you're set.
Vince
Tristan Moc Toe Loafers
Free People
We the Free Blair Faux Suede Jacket
This jacket looks way more expensive than it is.
Open Edit
Relaxed V-Neck Sweater
This sweater comes in a few colors.
Damson Madder
Liu Raincoat