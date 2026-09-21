Wait, the Nordstrom Fall Sale Is Almost Over—I Think These Are the Chicest Last-Chance Items You Won't Regret

Cool sweaters, boots, and jeans are discounted!

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the best items from the Nordstrom fall sale
(Image credit: Mode Hunter)

It's just September, but Nordstrom is already having a fall sale. Yes! My colleague shared a list of her favorite items from the Nordstrom Fall Savings Event (ahem, 25% off coveted items). The sale ends on September 23, so I thought I'd put together an edit of the pieces I don't think you'll regret buying before the event ends. The items are versatile (easy to style with your existing pieces), modern, and chic—you know, all of the words.

Keep scrolling to shop the best fall fashion items on sale before prices go back up. There's everything from stylish sweaters I know you'll get compliments on, current-feeling denim silhouettes, gorgeous boots, and so much more. Go on for all of that and more.

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Bobby Schuessler
Bobby Schuessler
Executive Shopping Director

Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over 15 years of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over a decade at Who What Wear, currently leading the shopping team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retailers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives, with brands including Gucci, Nordstrom, Sunglass Hut, Cartier, and Old Navy. He also appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises, and is the star of Who What Wear's scripted show, Retail Therapy.