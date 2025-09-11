If You Want to Look Expensive, These Are the 5 Autumn Colour Combinations to Wear Now

One of the easiest ways to make an outfit look polished is through colour and which you choose to wear together. The right combination can instantly elevate simple pieces, taking them from ordinary to expensive-looking without the need for flashy logos or excessive detail. Autumn, in particular, lends itself to rich, refined palettes—shades that feel grounded but can be styled in ways that look effortlessly elegant in the process.
I’ve always been fascinated by how colour trends can change the entire mood of an outfit, and this season I’ve found myself paying even closer attention. I've been quietly observing how fashion people are putting their everyday outfits together right now and it didn't take long for a handful of colour combinations to stand out to me. They’re not overly complicated or trend-led (at least, not to the point they won't feel relevant next autumn)—instead, each pairing feels elevated and timeless, the kind of colour pairings that will always look chic.
Below, I’ve broken down the expensive-looking colour combinations I think are defining autumn 2025, along with some handpicked shopping options you might want to consider, too.
5 Chic Colour Combinations to Try for Autumn 2025
1. Faded Yellow + Black
Style Notes: Pale yellow tones were one of the biggest trends (not just colour but across the board) of the last few months, and I'm pleased to see that fashion people haven't disregarded it for autumn. In fact, by switching out white and cream accents for more structured and directional black, it creates a contrast that feels relevant to now and will always earn you a complimentary second glance.
Shop the Look:
Massimo Dutti
Long Suede Leather Coat
This colour looks even more high end in suede.
ALAÏA
Click E/w Small Leather Shoulder Bag
A chic addition to any handbag collection.
ZARA
Wide-Leg Darted Trousers
Pair these with black boots and a charcoal grey knit for a sleek pairing.
Reformation
Natasha Pump
The glossy patent finish lifts any look.
2. Brown + Pink
Style Notes: The prettiest pairing by far, the sheer volume of brown and pink, (specifically dusty pinks) looks out there right now surprised even me at first, but now I understand why. Akin to yin and yang, they offset one another perfectly; the brown giving an outfit instant polish, while muted pink makes it feel instantly more fashionable.
Shop the Look:
COS
Oversized Fluid Blazer
I'd find any excuse to wear this blazer, it's that beautiful.
The White Company
Cashmere Roll Neck Jumper
Chocolate-brown cashmere is the ultimate luxury.
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Lace-Trimmed Satin Midi Wrap Skirt
This also comes in a cream and black colourway.
H&M
Heeled Leather Ankle Boots
The calf length of this boot makes it ideal for wearing with cropped jeans and midi skirts.
3. Burgundy + Charcoal
Style Notes: Hands down, this is one of the most sophisticated combinations I’ve seen this season. Burgundy brings with it a depth of tone that always looks expensive, while charcoal grey makes it feel less high end and more integrated to daily looks. I love how it feels powerful but not overly commanding; exactly what I want from my palette this season.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Double-Breasted Wool Coat
This will work with just about any outfit you throw it on with.
& Other Stories
Draped Short-Sleeve Midi Dress
A draped dress always makes a statement.
Boden
Belgravia Ponte Trousers
A trouser you can dress up or down.
NILI LOTAN
Gaia Silk Crepe De Chine Shirt
Picture this with gold jewellery and, well, the above charcoal trousers.
4. Olive + Ecru
Style Notes: Olive is set to be one of the biggest colour trends of the season but, admittedly, it's one shade that throws me. Black can sometimes be too harsh while the brown tones, which look very sleek elsewhere, can look a touch earthy and makeshift hippy costume. With fresh ecru tones, however, olive feels much more luxurious.
Shop the Look:
LE KASHA
Fraga Organic Cashmere Cardigan
The collar gives this cardigan an on-trend, preppy feel.
COS
Dial Wide-Leg Jeans
Ecru jeans work well for autumn as they go with every trending shade. See: every one on this list.
ZARA
Heeled Sandals With Straps and Metal Detail
Clash these olive sandals with a burgundy pedicure.
Style Notes: This is a pairing I (and so many others) come back to every autumn. Navy, whether it's in the form of dark indigo jeans or other separates, feels sharp and polished, while tan adds the warmth and richness that are so synonymous with the season. Together, they create a timeless balance that works for a multitude of occasions.
Shop the Look:
Mint Velvet
Tan Suede Blazer
Tan + suede = a classic wardrobe investment.
M&S Collection
Crepe Elasticated Waist Wide Leg Trousers
I really rate M&S's tailoring.
DeMellier
The Midi New York in Tan
If you're going to invest in a tan bag, I'd seriously consider this DeMellier style.
COS
Chunky Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper
No need to size up—this knit is designed to be roomy.
Maxine Eggenberger is Who What Wear UK’s Deputy Editor and has over fourteen years of experience in fashion journalism. She been creating engaging and authoritative content for Who What Wear UK since 2018, covering runway reports, emerging trends, long-form features, talent interviews self-styled shopping stories and columns, including her edit of the best new-in buys. She ensures the highest editorial standards are met across the site, leads the editorial team in their search and keyword planning, works closely with the fashion and beauty team on strategy and continues to pen many of her own articles. Prior to Who What Wear UK, Maxine's contributed to publications including Grazia, InStyle Marie Claire, Elle and Look, amongst others.