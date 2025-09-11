If You Want to Look Expensive, These Are the 5 Autumn Colour Combinations to Wear Now

Nothing says "new season" like a fresh hit of colour—here are five very chic and elegant-looking combinations fashion people are wearing already.

Autumn fashion colour combinations 2025
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)
One of the easiest ways to make an outfit look polished is through colour and which you choose to wear together. The right combination can instantly elevate simple pieces, taking them from ordinary to expensive-looking without the need for flashy logos or excessive detail. Autumn, in particular, lends itself to rich, refined palettes—shades that feel grounded but can be styled in ways that look effortlessly elegant in the process.

I’ve always been fascinated by how colour trends can change the entire mood of an outfit, and this season I’ve found myself paying even closer attention. I've been quietly observing how fashion people are putting their everyday outfits together right now and it didn't take long for a handful of colour combinations to stand out to me. They’re not overly complicated or trend-led (at least, not to the point they won't feel relevant next autumn)—instead, each pairing feels elevated and timeless, the kind of colour pairings that will always look chic.

Below, I’ve broken down the expensive-looking colour combinations I think are defining autumn 2025, along with some handpicked shopping options you might want to consider, too.

5 Chic Colour Combinations to Try for Autumn 2025

1. Faded Yellow + Black

@nnennaechem wears a light yellow suede outfit with black accessories

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Style Notes: Pale yellow tones were one of the biggest trends (not just colour but across the board) of the last few months, and I'm pleased to see that fashion people haven't disregarded it for autumn. In fact, by switching out white and cream accents for more structured and directional black, it creates a contrast that feels relevant to now and will always earn you a complimentary second glance.

Shop the Look:

2. Brown + Pink

@monikh wears a pair of pink trousers with a brown corduroy jacket

(Image credit: @monikh)

Style Notes: The prettiest pairing by far, the sheer volume of brown and pink, (specifically dusty pinks) looks out there right now surprised even me at first, but now I understand why. Akin to yin and yang, they offset one another perfectly; the brown giving an outfit instant polish, while muted pink makes it feel instantly more fashionable.

Shop the Look:

3. Burgundy + Charcoal

@annabelrosendahl wears a burgundy jumper with a charcoal knitted skirt and scarf

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Style Notes: Hands down, this is one of the most sophisticated combinations I’ve seen this season. Burgundy brings with it a depth of tone that always looks expensive, while charcoal grey makes it feel less high end and more integrated to daily looks. I love how it feels powerful but not overly commanding; exactly what I want from my palette this season.

Shop the Look:

4. Olive + Ecru

@leasy_inparis wears a green jumper with ecru jeans and brown accessories

(Image credit: @leasy_inparis)

Style Notes: Olive is set to be one of the biggest colour trends of the season but, admittedly, it's one shade that throws me. Black can sometimes be too harsh while the brown tones, which look very sleek elsewhere, can look a touch earthy and makeshift hippy costume. With fresh ecru tones, however, olive feels much more luxurious.

Shop the Look:

5. Tan + Navy

@femmeblk wears a tan suede jacket with deep blue jeans

(Image credit: @femmeblk )

Style Notes: This is a pairing I (and so many others) come back to every autumn. Navy, whether it's in the form of dark indigo jeans or other separates, feels sharp and polished, while tan adds the warmth and richness that are so synonymous with the season. Together, they create a timeless balance that works for a multitude of occasions.

Shop the Look:

