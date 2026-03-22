In case you missed it, stovepipe jeans are the denim style of the moment. High-rise, straight leg and finishing at the perfect place at the ankle, they’re the definition of timeless denim. Especially good for this time of year, the transitional season right before spring officially starts, where you have some sunny days followed by cool, perhaps rainy evenings. Why I think they've become so popular is down to their easy to style, malleable nature. Whilst some denim, take wide baggy jeans for example, feel fundamentally casual, stovepipes feel smarter, especially when worn the right way.
But how should one wear them? This is a question a colleague on the beauty team recently asked me. Naturally, the answer is that you can wear them any way, but I think the most timeless, effortless and elegant way to wear them isn't with statement hero pieces, but instead just dipping into your capsule wardrobe. Like Shailene Woodley demonstrates here, a simple black blazer, a white t-shirt and loafers is the perfect every day outfit formula.
Whilst I don't think you need to break the bank when investing in a good pair of jeans, with a look as simple as this, it's essential the cut and fit feels right. To achieve this, there are certain pairs of stovepipe jeans that editors in the Who What Wear UK office always rely on which are a little more expensive. Agolde's '90s Pinch Waist style, for example, cinch in all the right places and sit on the leg perfectly. They also, as the name suggests, give a silhouette that alludes to those worn in the '90s decade. So if you love Carolyn Bessette Kennedy as much as us, these are for you. If your budget doesn't stretch to Agolde prices, then H&M and M&S jeans always hit the mark. I personally also love Zara and COS.
We should also make mention to Woodley's loafers, which my sources tell me are from The Row (although I can't be 100% sure!). Simple, leather and sleek—with no buckle or metal hardware—they're the perfect shoe for 'in between' days where the weather isn't too hot or cold. These components for me make up the best elegant, effortless look, especially when the denim are that stovepipe silhouette.
Here, I've collated the best stovepipe jeans, in a few different washes, as well as some stylish loafers to wear with them.
Shop Stovepipe Jeans + Black Blazer + Loafers
AGOLDE
+ Net Sustain 90's Pinch Waist Long High-Rise Straight-Leg Organic Jeans
They're the perfect stovepipe jeans.
The Row
Canal Loafer
If your budget allows, The Row loafers really are so chic.
ALIGNE
Daphne Waisted Blazer
An icon in blazer terms.
Fendi
Baguette® Bag Embroidered With Multicoloured Sequins and Beads
Let's not forget Shailene's look included a yellow Fendi bag.