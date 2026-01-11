Loves of My Life: Miriam Petche

The best interviews are often the most personal. In Loves of My Life, we get to know the person behind their craft, asking them the important questions we're desperate to know—the restaurants and date-night spots, what's in their Saved folder on Instagram, the piece of jewellery they're most attached to and what's lurking at the bottom of their handbag. In short, these are the true loves of their life.
British rising star actress Miriam Petche will be seen returning for the highly anticipated fourth season of HBO/BBC's Industry. Miriam returns to the beloved role of the main new graduate, Sweetpea Golightly, a Gen-Z, straight-talking, strong female character who Vogue US labelled the 'Breakout star' of the show's third series. Critics called her a "season-standout", "captivating" and "scene-stealing", and she is sure to do the same with any even more prominent role this season.
As a child, Miriam began acting on the hit show The Worst Witch for BBC alongside Bella Ramsey. She is currently filming a leading role in ITV's true crime drama Believe Me.
We caught up with Miriam between her hectic work schedule to get the low-down on the loves of her life.
What’s your #1 restaurant to visit in the whole world? And what would you order?
I don’t know if I have a number one, but a new restaurant called Patio just opened in Brighton and I’m currently in love. We’ll see where the relationship goes...
Is there anything in your home that you’re particularly sentimental about?
Everything—I’m a very sentimental person. But I have a specific cat toy from when I was a baby. That cat is going absolutely nowhere.
What would we always find lurking in the bottom of your handbag?
Old packets of gum and probably an unused plaster. Sorry, I know it’s gross.
Who are the people who fill up your cup?
My mum, dad, sister, and my friends. A cliché answer, but they truly are the loves of my life.
If you could only holiday in one place for the rest of your life, where would it be?
I’ve always wanted to live in New York for a while, so if the offer is there…
It’s a sunny Sunday at home and you have no plans—how do you fill your day?
I’m heading to the beach with my mum and the dogs, and we’ll get a tuna melt sandwich. Then in the evening, I’m going for a roast with my friends. After that, a bath and Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. And then a hot chocolate.
Do you have an item of jewellery that holds a lot of meaning?
I got my sister and me matching chains when she graduated from medical school. That’s very sentimental to me.
In your spare time, what do you love to do?
I love a long, long bath—the whole works of salts, candles and foam.
Do you have a secret date-night spot?
I should probably go on more dates to know the answer to that one. But any hidden cocktail bar sounds like a vibe.
Which item of clothing would you never part with? And why?
My black wool coat comes out every winter. It is a part of my personality at this point; it is an extension of me.
What’s your most-played on Spotify?
I’ve been listening to Tame Impala, Rosalía, Lily Allen and Ariana Grande’s most recent albums on repeat.
If we looked in your saved folder on Instagram right now, what would we find?
So many cocktail and food recipes—I have lots of friends' gatherings coming up and I need to be prepared. And any Real Housewives content I feel I need to check back in on.
Favourite city for inspiration?
London, of course.
Favourite item to pack when you go on holiday?
My Kindle (it’s actually my mum’s), but I’m living a new life with my Kindle. I didn’t know what life could be with a Kindle but I do now. I love it so much.
What’s the most treasured item in your wardrobe?
A pair of black knee-high pointed boots that my sister got me for my birthday a few years ago. They’ve seen many nights out and will see many more.
What’s the beauty product you can’t live without?
Does my skincare routine count? Great makeup starts with great skin, and I finally have my routine down.
What are your trailer essentials? Anything that’s a must-have on set?
Still figuring this out, but I started making small tins of dates and chocolate to bring to set as a midday snack, a treat from morning me.
What’s comfort food to you?
So many things. But dippy eggs have made a huge comeback in my life recently—dippy eggs and Marmite. My sister reintroduced them, and I’ve had them every day for about three months.
What are your three favourite movies of all time?
This changes all the time so don’t hold me to this, but the three I love are: The Shining, Jaws, Parasite.
Share a piece of advice someone you love gave you that always stuck.
That your softness is special and saved for those who value it.
What’s your favourite scent?
My dogs, when they’re clean, or vanilla pods when you open them for the first time.
Do you collect anything?
No, I wish I did. Should I say memories… is that cringey?
What’s your latest obsession?
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.
Best cinema in your hometown?
Duke of York’s Picturehouse! I love you! You’ll always be famous to me.
You can pick three fashion brands to wear for the rest of your life—what are they and why?
The Frankie Shop, Damson Madder and & Other Stories.
Coffee, tea, wine, cocktail—what’s your ultimate poison?
All four… at the same time. I’m joking. But I have space in my life for all four. Is that bad?
Who is your professional hero?
In terms of performances that inspired me: Barbra Streisand, Meryl Streep and Sigourney Weaver. But, there are always new films and pieces of theatre that introduce new actors and actresses to me that I will no doubt find amazing.
Who is your personal hero?
My mum. Love you, girl.
Who are the loves of your life?
My mum, dad, sister, my best friend Abbie—all of my friends!
What is the love of your life?
Would it be funny if I said myself?
