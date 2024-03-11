Sydney Sweeney Just Wore Angelina Jolie's 2004 Dress to the Oscars After-Parties

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What's old is new again. First, Jennifer Lawrence brought back a Givenchy dress from 1996 at tonight's Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, and now Sydney Sweeney is digging into the fashion archives as well. Specifically, she wore the very same Marc Bouwer dress that Angelina Jolie wore to the 2004 Academy Awards. It's been two decades, but the dress is still as chic as ever! That plunging neckline; that beautiful sash—it's sustainable fashion at its finest.

Sweeney even accessorized with a layered necklace that's very similar to Jolie's OG jewels. By choosing this dress and styling it similarly, Sweeney and her stylist Molly Dickinson wanted to make clear their appreciation for Jolie's fashion prowess. Scroll down to see how Sydney Sweeney revived an Oscars classic twenty years later.

(Image credit: Getty Images)