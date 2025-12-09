I'm in My 40s and My Daughters Are in Their 20s—We Agree These 17 Beauty Products Are A++

Let's call them universal crowd-pleasers.

Tennille Jenkins and her daughters share the beauty products they unanimously love
(Image credit: Tennille Jenkins)
Tennille Jenkins's avatar
By
published
in News

Tennille Jenkins is a Who What Wear Editor in Residence and Los Angeles–based beauty, wellness, and fashion expert who is on a mission to empower women at every stage of life.

As a mom of two girls (Xia is 23, and May is 29), I've helped take care of their skin and hair for years. However, it wasn't until about eight years ago that we really started to come together, enjoy, and have fun with a variety of beauty categories. For example, my younger daughter, Xia, didn't always wear makeup, but after living in South Korea for a while, she came back and had an entirely new level of appreciation for makeup.

Beauty is never once size fits all, and despite the fun we would have when we began to experiment with new hair, skincare, body, and makeup products, it definitely took us a while to figure out what was actually best for each of our concerns and needs. Not surprisingly, not everything that suits me, suits them, and vice versa. Over the years, we've really homed in, and we joke that we run our own little testing laboratory here at home. So when we say that the below products are an overlapping list of things that all three of us truly love, we're saying that they work for someone in their early 20s, late 20s, and then someone in their late 40s. In a world where so many products seem marketed to a certain demographic—whether younger or older—it's pretty special that these staples have found their way into each of our hearts, and we feel like we can't live without them. Keep scrolling, and enjoy!

Tennille Jenkins
Tennille Jenkins
Editor in Residence

Tennille Jenkins, a Los Angeles–based beauty, fashion, and wellness content creator, is on a mission to empower women at every stage of life. Her platform, The Tennille Life, has rapidly emerged as a go-to resource for beauty enthusiasts, catering to a diverse audience with interests spanning skincare, natural hair, and the latest in glow-worthy cosmetics. As a mature Black woman, Jenkins champions inclusivity in the digital landscape and the idea that aging is a beautiful gift and privilege. She reminds her audience that it is never too late to pursue one's passions, inspiring countless individuals to embrace their journey with confidence and grace.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸