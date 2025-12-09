I'm in My 40s and My Daughters Are in Their 20s—We Agree These 17 Beauty Products Are A++

Tennille Jenkins is a Who What Wear Editor in Residence and Los Angeles–based beauty, wellness, and fashion expert who is on a mission to empower women at every stage of life.
As a mom of two girls (Xia is 23, and May is 29), I've helped take care of their skin and hair for years. However, it wasn't until about eight years ago that we really started to come together, enjoy, and have fun with a variety of beauty categories. For example, my younger daughter, Xia, didn't always wear makeup, but after living in South Korea for a while, she came back and had an entirely new level of appreciation for makeup.
Beauty is never once size fits all, and despite the fun we would have when we began to experiment with new hair, skincare, body, and makeup products, it definitely took us a while to figure out what was actually best for each of our concerns and needs. Not surprisingly, not everything that suits me, suits them, and vice versa. Over the years, we've really homed in, and we joke that we run our own little testing laboratory here at home. So when we say that the below products are an overlapping list of things that all three of us truly love, we're saying that they work for someone in their early 20s, late 20s, and then someone in their late 40s. In a world where so many products seem marketed to a certain demographic—whether younger or older—it's pretty special that these staples have found their way into each of our hearts, and we feel like we can't live without them. Keep scrolling, and enjoy!
Caudalíe
Vinoperfect Brightening Dark Spot Serum
The first product that we all agreed had to be on this list: Caudalíe's beloved Vinoperfect Serum. It's been a holy grail for me since 2020, and now my daughters love it as well. There is a true panic if we start to run low!
Live Tinted
Hueguard Skin Tint SPF 50 Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum
A product that we all fell in love with this year is this tinted SPF from Live Tinted. We traveled to Italy this summer, and this is what each of us wore throughout the vacation. The brand did such a great job with the formulation, the shade range, the coverage, the luminosity… It's just hitting every single thing that each of us is looking for in a high-quality SPF. A definite favorite.
Summer Fridays
Jet Lag Overnight Eye Serum
People are totally sleeping on this one, but it is such a good eye product. I first discovered it when I was doing a campaign with the brand, and both of my daughters were like, "You just won't shut up about this product!" So when they finally started to use it, they were like, Ohhhh okay, we get it now. It's wonderful on its own, but it's also so good under makeup.
Briogeo
Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo
This is such a tip-top product. For the most part, all three of us wash our hair once a week or so, and this stuff just gets through all of the built-up sweat and gunk and keeps the scalp really clean. May deals with some irritation that flares up and causes flaking, and this stuff has really helped her over the years.
Briogeo
Style + Treat Yuzu + Plum Oil Hair Styling Sleek Stick
Another Briogeo product we love is this Sleek Stick. Truly, the only con is that we all use it, and it's small, so we run out super quickly. The versatility is so great though. When I have my hair down, and I just want to keep the little curls in the front smooth, it's really good. Obviously, it's also great if you're doing a slick-back style or want to smooth any flyaways. It's pocket-size, so you can take it to the gym or really wherever!
Oribe
Gold Lust Nourishing Hair Oil
Another staple! Hair oils can be pretty hit or miss, but this formula from Oribe has become our gold standard. It works well with our hair textures, has heat protectant… This is a really, really great product.
Dyson
Supersonic Origin Hair Dryer
This. Hair dryer. The Dyson comes with us wherever we go, and even when we're traveling and we know the hotel is going to have a hair dryer, we bring the Dyson. I started using mine in 2019 or 2020, and as soon as Xia went away to college, I was like, oh no, I'm going to have to buy another one because my daughters were sharing one at that point. None of us feel like we can live without it, so now all three of us have a Dyson hair dryer.
Jo Malone London
Peony & Blush Suede Cologne & Wood Sage & Sea Salt Cologne Set
Jo Malone's Wood Sage & Sea Salt fragrance is huge in our house, and we also love the brand's Peony & Blush Suede. We actually love layering the two—it's just clean and beautiful, and they smell so good together. During the holidays, the brand often sells them as a set, which is why we started layering them together in the first place.
CeraVe
Intensive Moisturizing Cream
This is a new favorite of everyone in the house. I've been working with CeraVe on a campaign, and the brand just sent this cream to me a few weeks ago. I told my daughters that they were not going to believe this cream because it's just so good! Xia has been a CeraVe person because she has eczema, but I hadn't used it on myself for a very long time. Anyway, when you take into account the cost, ingredients, and the incredibly hydrated results you get, this has to be hands down the best body cream I have ever used. I know that's saying a lot, but the fact that someone who has eczema can use it and someone who just likes taking care of their skin can use it—it's just such a phenomenal product.
Saltair
Driftwood Serum Body Wash
We are all so obsessed with the bodywashes from Saltair. I've been using this bergamot, sage, and driftwood launch, and it's just so good. All of the scents are amazing, the formulation is amazing, the packaging is amazing, the price point is amazing. It's a product that is special enough to make you feel luxe but not so expensive that you don't want to restock it.
Cocokind
Ceramide Lip Blur Balm Hydrating & Smoothing Lip Treatment
We wanted to have two different lip products on our list. This one from Cocokind has such a great price point and color payoff. Plus it leaves the lips really nicely hydrated.
Eadem
Le Chouchou Exfoliating + Softening Peptide Lip Balm
It's more of an investment, but we also like this formula from Eadem. We love the packaging, but we also appreciate the shades because they're interesting—they're not the basic colors so many brands go for. I think the brand really thought about creating something special with the pigment, but the formula also feels so nice on the lips.
YSE Beauty
Skin Glow Spf 30 Tinted Sunscreen Primer With Niacinamide
I've used YSE Beauty since it first launched, but all three of us unanimously agree that this glowy sunscreen primer is next-level. It has this reflective luminosity to it that's gorgeous and so natural. So many "glow" products give you this false radiance we're not fans of. On the weekend, I love to put it on by itself, and it just blurs the skin a bit. In all honesty, this is a product that's probably marketed more to my age, but the girls love it too.
Westman Atelier
Mini Baby Cheeks Lip + Cheek Cream Blush Stick Trio
We had to include these blush sticks from Westman Atelier, even though they're on the spendier side. I am a huge, huge fan of this product. A while back I received a restock of shades, and I told my girls I had extra and asked if they wanted to try. They were like Whoa, now we understand the hype! The formula is super luxurious, and it just stays put and wears so beautifully throughout the day. Our favorite shades are Poppet, Petal, and Bichette.
Charlotte Tilbury
Airbrush Flawless Hydrating & Waterproof Setting Spray
This Charlotte Tilbury setting spray is just outstanding. Even May, who doesn't wear a lot of makeup, loves it so much.
Tower 28 Beauty
SOS Daily Hypochlorous Acid Spray for Breakouts & Redness
Another mist! We all adore the Tower 28 SOS spray—it's such a great multitasking skincare item to have on hand.
Last, but certainly not least, it can be hard to agree on certain skincare items, but as far as moisturizers go, we all love, love, love Tatcha's The Water Cream. It's nice and lightweight but so, so hydrating.