When it comes to dressing for winter, my motto is quite simple: the brighter and the bolder, the better. And, pray tell, what's bolder than a cropped leopard-print coat?
Leopard-print haters may be adamant that this trend should belong to (and only to) EastEnders' Kat Slater, but I’m here to make a case for this print as the solution to elegantly zhuzh up your usual black or beige outerwear. Because after all, winter is upon us, and whilst the weather may be grey and miserable, your outfits need not be.
Bold, playful and undeniably vibrant, it's no wonder that fashion people and celebrities alike are fawning over this maximalist print to elevate their cold-weather ensembles. Often seen in chunky faux fur iterations, which offer desperately needed warmth, and sleeker leather pony-skin styles, which feel more refined, leopard-print jackets are set to be everywhere this winter. And despite the Kat Slater-esque connotations, their popularity has everything to do with the expensive-looking appeal of the print. Styles like Rixo's Milly Coat (which I’ve spotted on the streets of London for several winters now) have a perennial appeal, and I can't get enough. However, whilst sweeping maxis are fun and definitely the warmer option, there’s something cuter and cooler about the cropped designs that have caught my eye.
Creating visual interest whilst allowing you to show off the rest of your outfit, a cropped silhouette is also super-sleek. Having made waves at Chloé's spring/summer 2025 runway show after being spotted on brand megafan Sienna Miller, the style has quickly become a favourite of the fashion set. Offering the freedom to play with proportions, cropped jackets feel lighter, fresher and more 2025 than the traditional maxi lengths, and when paired with leopard print, it only gets cooler.
With a surprising chameleon-like quality, we think cropped leopard-print jackets could even be considered a neutral outerwear option, sliding with ease into your capsule wardrobe. Pairing well with classic foundational shades such as black, white and navy, classic leopard print also looks complementary with earthy tones like olive and brown. With brands from Ganni to Charlotte Simone offering up their own iterations, it’s unsurprising that cropped leopard-print jackets have spiked in popularity, with the search term up 280% on Google this week alone.
So, if you’re in the market or just taking a browse through the newest coats breaking the mould this season, scroll to shop my edit below.
Shop Cropped Leopard-Print Jackets:
H&M
Jacket
H&M is a go-to for expensive-looking staples.
MANGO
Leopard Faux-Fur Coat
If you're not into bright and bold, try this subdued Mango iteration this winter.
