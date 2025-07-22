Spotted in the English Countryside: The "Ugly" It Shoes That Make White Skirts Look Cooler Than They Did Last Year

There are a great many places to visit in this world, but I have to say—if I could be anywhere right now, it would be the English countryside, wearing a pretty white skirt like Elsa Hosk just did. Hosk recently vacationed at Thyme in the Cotswolds, and as one does when in such an idyllic setting, she documented her visit on Instagram, including what she wore, luckily for us. And yes, one of those outfits included a white midi skirt, but her styling was far from the norm—in a very good way.
If you ask me—which you should, because I'm a bit of a celebrity style expert—Elsa Hosk is one of the most well-dressed celebrities of our generation. I state this without an ounce of hyperbole. And her recent English countryside look was a perfect example of this. Instead of pairing her white poplin midi skirt (and blue button-down) with sandals, ballet flats, or sneakers like everyone did last summer when the trend took off, she wore one of Alaïa's latest fishnet flat shoe designs: the Fishnet Slippers. The new iteration of Alaïa's viral buckled Mary Jane ballerinas is a slightly sportier style, with a velcro closure and graphic logo at the heel. And yes, they're "ugly" in the coolest of ways. The pared-down fishnet slippers add a cool, unexpected feel to her outfit, which calls to mind the wrong shoe theory that fashion people are embracing in 2025.
The verdict? If you want your white midi skirt to look cooler and more of-the-moment for 2025, pair it with sporty flats like Hosk just did in the Cotswolds. Scroll to shop a few contenders (along with white midi skirts, of course).
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.