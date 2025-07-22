Spotted in the English Countryside: The "Ugly" It Shoes That Make White Skirts Look Cooler Than They Did Last Year

There are a great many places to visit in this world, but I have to say—if I could be anywhere right now, it would be the English countryside, wearing a pretty white skirt like Elsa Hosk just did. Hosk recently vacationed at Thyme in the Cotswolds, and as one does when in such an idyllic setting, she documented her visit on Instagram, including what she wore, luckily for us. And yes, one of those outfits included a white midi skirt, but her styling was far from the norm—in a very good way.

If you ask me—which you should, because I'm a bit of a celebrity style expert—Elsa Hosk is one of the most well-dressed celebrities of our generation. I state this without an ounce of hyperbole. And her recent English countryside look was a perfect example of this. Instead of pairing her white poplin midi skirt (and blue button-down) with sandals, ballet flats, or sneakers like everyone did last summer when the trend took off, she wore one of Alaïa's latest fishnet flat shoe designs: the Fishnet Slippers. The new iteration of Alaïa's viral buckled Mary Jane ballerinas is a slightly sportier style, with a velcro closure and graphic logo at the heel. And yes, they're "ugly" in the coolest of ways. The pared-down fishnet slippers add a cool, unexpected feel to her outfit, which calls to mind the wrong shoe theory that fashion people are embracing in 2025.

The verdict? If you want your white midi skirt to look cooler and more of-the-moment for 2025, pair it with sporty flats like Hosk just did in the Cotswolds. Scroll to shop a few contenders (along with white midi skirts, of course).

Elsa Hosk wearing a head scarf, Helsa blue button-down shirt and white poplin midi skirt, and Alaia fishnet slippers in the Cotswolds

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

On Elsa Hosk: Helsa Classic Oversized Shirt in Tech Poplin ($238) and Midi Wrap Skirt in Tech Poplin ($268); Prada bag; Alaïa Fishnet Slip-On Shoes ($920)

Shop the Look

Classic Oversized Shirt in Tech Poplin
Helsa
Classic Oversized Shirt in Tech Poplin

Midi Wrap Skirt in Tech Poplin
Helsa
Midi Wrap Skirt in Tech Poplin

Fishnet Slip-On Shoes
Alaïa
Fishnet Slip-On Shoes

Prada, Logo Raffia-Effect Shopper
Prada
Logo Raffia-Effect Shopper

Shop More Sporty Mesh Flats

Kichu Ballet Flat
Hermès
Kichu Ballet Flats

Mesh Sneakers
Dries Van Noten
Mesh Sneakers

Onitsuka Tiger, Mexico 66 Sabot Mules
Onitsuka Tiger
Mexico 66 Sabot Mules

The Attico Nomad Ballerina Flats
The Attico
Nomad Ballerina Flats

Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty Mary Jane Knit
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Dainty Mary Jane Knit Sneakers

Shop More White Midi Skirts

Madewell Smocked-Waist Poplin Midi Skirt
Madewell
Smocked-Waist Poplin Midi Skirt

Ivy Linen Skirt
Reformation
Ivy Linen Skirt

The Heavy Crepe Midi Skirt
Helsa
The Heavy Crepe Midi Skirt

High Waist Stretch Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt
ELOQUII
High Waist Stretch Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt

Lowen Midi Skirt
Free People
Lowen Midi Skirt

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

