The "Wrong Shoe Theory" Has Gone Feral in NYC—and It's Actually Working

woman wearing matching red set with black boots in nyc summer outfit

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

New York’s fashion crowd has officially taken the “wrong shoe theory” to the next level this season. What started as a quirky styling hack has gone completely feral in the best way. Forget logic; it’s all about flipping the script. Think silk skirts paired with flip-flops, moto boots stomping alongside boxer shorts, and ultra-polished loafers grounding whispery sheer dresses. The formula? There isn’t one. And that’s exactly why it works.

What makes these looks hit isn’t just shock value—it’s the contrast. A floaty, femme dress suddenly feels less precious with a clunky loafer anchoring it. A pair of boxers (yes, actual boxer shorts) becomes elevated with the addition of a sleek knee-high boot. And those barely there flip-flops? When worn with something as traditionally elevated as a bias-cut skirt, they feel intentional, not lazy. The magic is in the clash.

New Yorkers, never ones to shy away from a fashion risk, are proving that unexpected footwear can be the key to making old pieces feel new again. And the best part? It’s easy. You don’t need a whole new wardrobe—just a fresh perspective. That pair of dainty ballet flats? Try them with cargo pants. Your chunkiest boots? Wear them with something silk and lacy. It’s all about the mix, the tension, and the attitude. The wrong shoe isn’t just right—it’s redefining what cool looks like on the streets of NYC right now.

See some of our favorite summer outfits that fall under the "wrong shoe theory" below and shop the looks along the way.

woman wearing mini slip dress with black slip on mules in nyc summer outfit

(Image credit: @fredrika_ekerot)

A summery minidress styled with polished closed-toe heeled mules is an unexpected match, but it works so well.

LPA, Giulia Mini Dress
LPA
Giulia Mini Dress

Larroudé Amal Mules
Larroudé
Amal Mules

woman wearing denim shorts with pointed-toe heels in nyc summer outfit

(Image credit: @aniyahmorinia)

It's the denim cutoff shorts with fancy pointed-toe heels here.

Cutoff Carpenter Denim Shorts
Good American
Cutoff Carpenter Denim Shorts

Scooter ヒール
Tony Bianco
Scooter Heels

woman wearing yellow mini dress with black clogs and socks in nyc summer outfit

(Image credit: @aishafarida)

A dainty dress with chunky clogs? We're into it.

Izi Drop-Waist Mini
Free People
Izi Drop-Waist Mini Dress

Bailey Platform Mule
Naturalizer
Bailey Platform Mules

This is how you style a midi skirt with mid-calf leather boots.

Stretch Midi Skirt
ZARA
Stretch Midi Skirt

Cara Boots
Zadig&Voltaire
Cara Boots

woman wearing white dress with tall boots in nyc summer outfit

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Pairing a frilly white dress with worn-in vintage-inspired boots is a win for us.

Pleated Sleeveless Cotton Minidress
Charles Henry
Pleated Sleeveless Cotton Minidress

Reflect Boots
Jeffrey Campbell
Reflect Boots

woman wearing green mini skirt with chunky white flip flops in nyc summer outfit

(Image credit: @claire_most)

A chic miniskirt with chunky white flip-flops? We'll be wearing this combo all summer.

X Revolve Brixton Skirt
BY.DYLN
X Revolve Brixton Skirt

Paseo Thong Sandal
ABEO
Paseo Thong Sandals

woman wearing matching white set with white stiletto heels in nyc summer outfit

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

This all-white look screams vacation-ready. We especially like the linen shorts styled with polished pointed-toe kitten heels.

Zoey Linen Short
Reformation
Zoey Linen Shorts

Sharp Kitten Heel Slingback Pump
TOTEME
Sharp Kitten Heel Slingback Pumps

woman wearing pedal pushers and fancy flip flops nyc summer outfit

(Image credit: @vikilefevre)

This outfit makes us ready to bring back pedal pushers. For this unexpected combo, it's the casual capri leggings with fancy flip-flops duo.

Jersey Pedal Pusher
Almina Concept
Jersey Pedal Pushers

Tracie Sandal
Steve Madden
Tracie Sandals

woman wearing white maxi skirt with adidas sambas

(Image credit: @poppyalmond)

A whimsical skirt with sporty sneakers on repeat this summer.

Amorette Cotton Maxi Skirt
Bardot
Amorette Cotton Maxi Skirt

Samba Og Shoes
adidas
Samba Og Shoes

woman wearing white boxer shorts with ballet flats summer nyc outfit

(Image credit: @mv.tiangue)

Boxer shorts will define summer 2025, and we love the idea of wearing them with simple ballet flats.

Aline Boxer Shorts
EDIKTED
Aline Boxer Shorts

Schutz Arissa Flats
Schutz
Arissa Flats

