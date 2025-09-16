If You Want to Fit In With Fashion People This Fall, Swap Your Basic Crewnecks for This Right-Now Alt

There are certain items every season, from specific basics to of-the-moment trends, that will make you look like a fashion person if you wear them. They're usually unexpected and controversial in some way (until, suddenly, they're not), and they're always chic. Following their lead is always a good idea, and fortunately, one has recently popped up ahead of fall: V-neck tops. Guess who's on board?
Kendall Jenner, who recently walked in the Khaite show during New York Fashion Week, was spotted in the fashion capital wearing a sleeveless black top and knee-length skirt from the same brand as well as flip-flops and a woven bag from The Row. Normally, we'd expect a stylish person like Jenner to wear a crewneck and, if not, a scoop or boatneck. In 2025, specifically this fall, that won't be the case. Instead, her simple fitted top featured a high, snug V-neck.
Only adding to their appeal were the dozens of other NYFW attendees who also styled V-neck tops to shows this season, from sweaters to T-shirts. Everyone cool in the city right now is sidestepping crewnecks for V-neck alternatives this fall. For proof, keep scrolling. Below, you'll find more V-neck-top outfit inspiration as well as plenty of shoppable options to ensure you look like a fashion person throughout the season ahead.
Get the look: White crewneck T-shirt + Navy V-neck sweater + Bomber jacket + Straight-leg trousers
Get the look: Long-sleeve V-neck T-shirt + Black column skirt + Black belt + Clutch
Get the look: Red jacket + tan V-neck sweater + Black jeans + Classic belt
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.