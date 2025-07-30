In the rarefied world of luxury handbags, the Hermès Birkin has long been considered the holy grail. Jane Birkin's original bag even fetched an astounding $10 million at a recent auction. Its staying power is indisputable, but there's another handbag that's giving the Birkin a run for its money: The Row's Margaux Bag. Its ascent is particularly impressive considering that it debuted over 30 years after the Birkin. Who knows where the Margaux will be in another three decades? Only time will tell!
As every fan of The Row knows, the Margaux bag is consistently sold out online. Imagine my surprise, then, when I randomly discovered an "add to shopping bag" button available on The Row's website. One size, the 15-inch, is in stock in two different colors: black and taupe. (If you're eyeing a different size or color, however, your best bet is the resale market.) I have a feeling these bags will sell out quickly, so you might want to act now.
