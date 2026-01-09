When it comes to investment pieces, especially outerwear, I usually err on the side of timeless over trendy. That said, two winter coat trends feel less fleeting that I've been into: funnel necks and vintage or faux fur.
My current go-to wool coat is the Oversized Coat by Filippa Hagg, but because it doesn’t button all the way up, I find it better suited for fall, or temperatures that aren’t quite as brutal as a New York winter. Lately, that’s left me searching for a higher-neck option that feels both practical for the cold yet still put together.
Then there’s vintage or faux fur. I love how it instantly elevates any outfit, no matter how simple what you have on is. It’s undeniably glamorous and always makes me think of Cate Blanchett in Carol.
With outerwear top of mind, I decided to look through retailers and brands like Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, COS, Rue Sophie, and more to see what I could find. Below are the best under-$500 options I found while searching.