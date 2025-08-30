Cooler Than a Puffer Coat—Alexa Chung Wore the Fall Trend That Makes Jeans Look Elegant

As someone who's never lived outside of Southern California, I'm probably not one to talk when it comes to cold-weather clothes. However, I do know great style when I see it, and Alexa Chung's latest outfit is cool personified. She was just photographed in rainy London wearing the outerwear trend that's much trendier than a puffer coat but will keep you just as warm: a toggle coat. Also called a duffle coat, the silhouette popped up on the fall/winter 2025 runways at Prada, Altuzarra, Burberry, Coach, Lemaire, and more.
As for the specific coat Chung is wearing, I've got the scoop: It's the Longchamp x Gloverall Duffle Coat in Double-Faced Wool Cloth ($1200), and it also comes in a lovely mustard-yellow hue if you want to make a bolder statement. Chung teamed it with the same brand's Epure Cabas XS Black Leather Bag ($405), a pair of classic straight-leg jeans, and Valentino flats. Scroll down to re-create her outfit.
