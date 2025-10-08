From L.A. to Paris—Everyone Who *Gets It* Is Ditching Black Leather Jackets For This Elegant Fall Color Trend

Sometimes, "the classics" just don't cut it, and we need a wardrobe switch-up to make outfits feel fresh. Black leather jackets are that for many of us right now. I would never dare get rid of my collection of them, but for fall 2025, I'm feeling outerwear that's a little different—richer looking and more luxurious instead of edgy. The solution is tobacco-brown leather jackets, which are just as sleek and cool as black versions, but with a more refined and interesting look to them. And Jennifer Lopez is in full agreement.
This week, the singer-actress was spotted arriving at the Today Show in Midtown Manhattan to do press for her new musical film, Kiss of the Spider Woman. For the occasion, she wore a white button-down shirt peeking out from underneath a tobacco-colored leather blazer with gray trousers, both from Ralph Lauren Collection. As always, she finished off the look with oversized sunglasses, as well as gold earrings and a kiss-lock bag that matched her outerwear.
The jacket color might seem tricky to style at first, at least when compared to black leather, but don't be put off. It's actually far easier than you'd think. It's been spotted across fashion cities, including in L.A. and Paris, where people like Elsa Hosk and Felicia Akerstrom style their tobacco-brown leather jackets with silk blouses and white pants, as well as black trousers and matching accessories. The key is to let the jacket be the star of the show, and if you can, coordinate at least one piece with the color, i.e., wear shoes or a bag in a similar shade of brown, in order to bring the whole outfit together.
