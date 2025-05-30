So Long, Shoulder Bags—Everyone I Know Is Opting for This Sophisticated '60s Style

kisslock bag trend
(Image credit: @hannamw; Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Features

Just when my shoulder bags and I were finding our rhythm, spring 2025 is coming in hot with its own ideas. Don't get wrong, there will always be a place in my closet for an easy-to-wear '90s style that tucks right under the shoulder, but this season marks the arrival of a handbag with even more polish, elegance, and sophistication than any shoulder style ever could (sorry!). Inspired by the 1960s, kisslock bags are arriving en masse right now and their retro appeal feels as nostalgic as it does "now".

The prim-and-proper mood of the 1960s is everywhere I look in fashion this year, from the cropped pedal pushers everyone is styling to the bandanas they're wearing in their hair and their oversize sunglasses that nod Jackie O. The decade's dominance is powerful, and that's saying a lot given that elements of the '70s and '90s are also creeping back in these days. With icons like Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly inspiring a new class of nostalgic downtown fashion people, it was only a matter of time until these kisslock bags reared their heads again.

Coach, Jacquemus, Khaite—every important handbag designer of the moment is backing this trend, proving that it's the only one that matters this season. Ahead see the kisslock styles that arrived on the runways and how celebrities and fashion people are carrying them on the street, then shop our favorites.

Naomi Watts carrying the Celine Antoinette Bag

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Naomi Watts: Celine jacket, belt, and Antoinette Bag in Bordeaux ($4150)

Naomi Watts was the first celeb to wear Celine's Antoinette Bag, a now-sold-out top-handle style with a thin frame and kisslock closure. Watts carried a burgundy version of the bag that made her jeans and suede jacket look immediately so elegant.

Clasp Top Handle Bag Leather Medium
Celine
Clasp Top Handle Bag

The clasp bag is one of the most iconic designs to come out of Phoebe Philo's tenure at Celine, and it's one I'm always eyeing it on the secondhand market.

Trapeze-Shaped Tote Bag | Os
Prada
Trapeze-Shaped Tote Bag

Prada's trapezoidal bag may have debuted on its fall 2023 runway, but I haven't stopped thinking about its architectural shape and classic appeal since.

Iliana Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Iliana Shoulder Bag

This also comes in black croc and I genuinely can't decide which I like better.

Coach model walks the spring/summer 2025 runway carrying a frame bag

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Coach)

Coach took the idea of a coin purse and supersized it into something altogether more playful. Models held the oversize clutches from underneath, but once produced for sale, they arrived in stores with an optional shoulder strap.

Coach Large Oversized Kisslock Frame Bag
Coach
Oversized Kisslock Frame Bag

I carried the bag during fashion week and can confirm it's straight out of Mary Poppins and can fit just about anything.

Natalie Crocodile Embossed Patent Leather Barrel Bag
Michael Kors
Natalie Crocodile Embossed Patent Leather Barrel Bag

The sleek hardware and croc-embossed finish make this feel so modern.

Paloma Elsesser carrying a kisslock bag in New York

(Image credit: Christian Vierig/Getty Images)

Supermodel Paloma Elsesser has some of the best personal style in the business. Here, she carried an embossed frame bag with a layered midi skirt and red sandals to the Proenza Schouler show.

Bamboo Leather Tote
Jil Sander
Bamboo Leather Tote

Just an observation, but only people with good taste seem to own this bag.

Danna Top Handle Bag - White
JW PEI
Danna Top Handle Bag

I can always count on this brand to deliver a designer shape without the designer budget.

Diamond Frame Clutch Bag | One Size
Jimmy Choo
Diamond Frame Clutch Bag

I love this artful take on a traditional kisslock closure.

Jacquemus model carrying a kisslock clutch bag on the spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Jacquemus)

Simon Porte Jacquemus has long held a fascination with a certain retro aesthetic, and that came through more than ever on his spring 2025 runway where models carried elongated clutches that were finished with a custom sphere-and-cube-shaped closure.

La Pochette Salon Croc Embossed Leather East/west Clutch
Jacquemus
La Pochette Salon Croc Embossed Leather Clutch

This might just be the most "2025" a kisslock bag can get.

Small Midnight Pochette
Saint Laurent
Small Midnight Pochette

Sleek, minimal, and timeless.

Woven Clutch Bag
ZARA
Woven Clutch Bag

This is so right for summer.

Sylvie Mus carrying a kisslock bag

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Sylvie Mus has one of the most understated and chic wardrobes around, and she can often be seen carrying a kisslock bag with anything from jeans to a silk gown.

Small Gaia Leather Frame Bag
Saint Laurent
Small Gaia Leather Frame Bag

God, if you're listening, this is the one I want.

Purple Granny Frame Bag
Vivienne Westwood
Purple Granny Frame Bag

On-trend and on-sale? It's a fashion miracle.

Khaite model walks the spring/summer 2025 runway carrying a frame bag

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Khaite)

There's no question that Catherine Holstein knows how make an It bag, and the latest to join the Khaite lineup came in the form of an ultra-polished top-handle bag with a slightly curved body. Called the Cate, the bag debuted on the spring/summer 2025 runway and features a roomy shape, thicker strap, and custom hardware closure that lend the retro silhouette a fresh feel.

Cate Leather Tote
KHAITE
Cate Leather Tote

The bags come in leather, pony hair, and animal print.

Frame Clutch - Black Velvet
Strathberry
Frame Clutch

Just add a gown.

Croc-Embossed Mini Bag in Black, Size Os
Tory Burch
Croc-Embossed Mini Bag

The slim chain strap is so pretty.

Renia Jaz carrying a Coach Kisslock Bag

(Image credit: @venswifestyle)

Coach's supersized coin purses are starting to appear in the wild, and I can't get enough of them.

Iliana Shoulder Bag
Reformation
Iliana Shoulder Bag

Reformation just gets it.

Simone Leather Tassel Satchel
Michael Kors
Simone Leather Tassel Satchel

You heard it here first: tassel details are the next It detail.

Grant Bag | Lady Leopard Cacao
Staud
Grant Bag

Picture this against an all-black outfit.

a Jil Sander Goji bag in ivory

(Image credit: @hannamw)

A closer look at the Jil Sander Goji Bag, a kisslock style that's equal parts minimalist as it is loaded with personality.

ssense,

Bode
Multicolor Beaded Bracken Frame Bag

A conversation starter for sure.

Feather Frame Handbag
MANGO
Feather Frame Handbag

Fun!

Alba Leather Frame Crossbody Bag
HOBO
Alba Leather Frame Crossbody Bag

