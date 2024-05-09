Taylor Swift Just Debuted New Eras Tour Outfits in Paris—See the Pics

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a new era. The European leg of the much-lauded Eras Tour officially kicked off in Paris tonight and Taylor Swift had plenty of newness up her sleeve. For starters, she added a section for her newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, during which she debuted a new all-white outfit. She began that part of the performance wearing a marching band coat complete with epaulettes. She then shed that layer and revealed a white dress custom-made by Vivienne Westwood emblazoned with the lyrics "I love you it's ruining my life." She completed the look with Christian Louboutin lace-up ankle boots.

During the Paris show, Swift also debuted a new fringe dress and black boots for the Fearless era and a new orange colorway of her Lover era bodysuit, boots, and blazer. Phew! How does she continue to top herself every single concert? Scroll down to see the photos.

On Taylor Swift: Vivienne Westwood Couture dress and necklace; Christian Louboutin ankle boots

