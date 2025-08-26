Taylor Swift Just Got Engaged in the Romantic Dress Trend Every Fashion Person Owns

And in the blink of a crinklin' eye, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! There are so many other lyrics I could reference right now, but I'm too excited to make a clever pun. All I can say is: It's a love story, baby! My colleagues already reported on Swift's stunning engagement ring and bridal manicure, and now it's time to focus on another element of the announcement: the beautiful striped dress she wore.
Naturally, Swift made the dress sell out lightning-fast. She's wearing Polo Ralph Lauren's Striped Dress ($398), which is sadly no longer available, but I hope the odds will be in your favor on the resale market. Luckily, however, it incorporates a trend that fashion people are obsessed with: ruching. The stretchy detailing is simultaneously romantic, comfy, and classic. Talk about a win-win. Swift styled the dress with brown Louis Vuitton Isola Sandals ($930). Scroll down to get a better look at the striped dress Swift wore in her engagement announcement.
