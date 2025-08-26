Taylor Swift’s Engagement Nails Have Me Rethinking My Bridal Manicure

Breaking: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged! (Yes, our entire office collectively gasped.) The couple, who first went public with their relationship in October 2023, took to Instagram today to announce the big news with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Cue the "Love Story" bridge.
The engagement details are still trickling in, but we do know Swift is sporting a cushion-cut diamond (and a gigantic one at that!) set on a yellow-gold band from Artifex Fine Jewelry with a manicure so sheer she could be wearing no polish at all. As someone who has an entire Pinterest board dedicated to wedding-day manicures (important), this is causing me to rethink every potential polish choice I've meticulously picked out.
Of course, Swift's "naked" nails appear super-clean and polished—just without an actual coat of polish. That's the key if you're going to commit to a naked mani; a nourished base free of splits, chips, and frays will keep it looking elegant. That said, a "naked" look can also include a coat of incredibly sheer, neutral polish (or just a shiny top coat, if you feel so inclined).
After staring at the photos for longer than I'd care to admit, I'd wager Swift is wearing something similar to OPI's Bare My Soul, a creamy, soft beige with a sheer finish. Even if it's not the actual engagement polish she paired with her striped dress, it's a no-brainer buy; celebrity nail artist Natalie Minervaonce told WWW it's a fabulous base for a variety of different nail looks, so you can't go wrong with it in your at-home collection. Shop the color below, along with a few other similar shades and naked mani essentials.
