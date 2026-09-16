Zoë Kravitz has become a fixture for stylish off-duty dressing. Whether she’s channelling her inner Carrie Bradshaw in a pair of track shorts and a graphic T-shirt or taking cues from the Olsen Twins’ autumn wardrobe in an oversized pashmina scarf, the actor has an inimitable ability to make any wardrobe basic feel aspirational and elevated.
You can blame this on her gamine insouciance or innate instinct for subverting minimal staples with a grungy edge. (She was raised by a rockstar and is currently engaged to a pop sensation, after all.) Still, every time the star steps out, there’s this natural urge to dissect and recreate her outfits, given how both accessible and ahead of the curve they feel.
This last point was especially relevant in her latest ensemble, which featured a pair of low-rise suede bootcut trousers, vintage Manolo Blahnik beige heels, a cropped dark grey T-shirt and a woven leather bag. She also punctuated the effortlessly considered look with her signature arm cuff, further showing her commitment to bringing a slightly sleazy chic essence to any silhouette.
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Of course, the most interesting part of this outing was her decision to eschew wearing the trending denim version of her bottoms, instead opting for a richer-looking napped pair. For the uninitiated, slim-cut bootcut jeans have become the unofficial autumn uniform for members of the celebrity style set, from Kate Moss in Paris to Suki Waterhouse in Venice. However, rather than following suit, she traded in the suede trench coats and suede loafers that usually define this season for an ab-baring, hip-grazing pair boasting a ‘70s-esque lace-up front.
If there’s anything to glean here, it’s that an unfussy yet cool autumn outfit doesn’t require anything too out of the ordinary to make it covetable. Instead, opt for a few simple tweaks, like wearing a sumptuous fabric in a new way or opting for an unexpected shoe choice, to inject some liveliness into your look. Though, you could always go the easier route and just shop pieces inspired by her look, which we have thoughtfully rounded up for you below.
Shop Zoë Kravitz's Outfit:
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt
Made from soft fabric and with a structured finish, the Clean Cut T-Shirt is one of the best on the market.
Frame
The Rodeo Suede Flared Pants
These feel like they've just strolled of Isabel Marant's runway.
STAUD
Brigitte 55 Satin Mules
The champagne satin is such an nice alternative to classic beige hues.
Dragon Diffusion
Nantucket Large Woven Leather Tote
This is the only Nantucket basket bag worthy of being fought over.
MANGO
100% Cotton Round Neck T-Shirt
Simple yet effect, this piece is proof that wardrobe staples don't have to set you back.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.