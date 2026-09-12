Want Tate McRae's Jeans? Look for This Length, Fit, and Wash

From attending her first Met Gala to headlining Lollapalooza, Tate McRae has been having quite the year, so naturally, I'm paying attention to everything from her chart-topping songs to her off-duty outfits. And when it comes to the latter, there's one specific pair of jeans she just wore in NYC that feels especially perfect for fall. They aren't too baggy, and they definitely aren't skinny. Instead, they hit that increasingly hard-to-find sweet spot in between.
McRae's Calvin Klein jeans are full-length with a sleek, subtly wide-leg fit that's super chic. The mid-rise and dark wash make them feel polished and expensive-looking, but they're still practical and easy to style. If you're also on the hunt for jeans that feel relaxed without venturing into full-on baggy territory, you've come to the right place because McRae just demonstrated the exact length, fit, and wash to look for.
On Tate McRae: Calvin Klein outfit
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McRae was decked out in Calvin Klein to attend the brand's NYFW show today.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.