Petite Fashion People Know the Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Shorts Isn't Sneakers

While many New Yorkers are currently buzzing about Harry Styles's 30-show residency at Madison Square Garden, which kicked off last night, another group—myself included—is focused on a different kind of excitement: gathering street style outfit inspiration from Zoë Kravitz now that she's back in town. If you're keeping a close eye on her off-duty looks like I am, you've likely noticed her latest ensemble offered a master class in late-summer style for petite fashion people.
Kravitz took to the streets of Manhattan yesterday afternoon wearing a sporty-chic outfit. She paired a nostalgic Barneys New York tee with tight-fitting black mini shorts and sleek slide-on kitten heels from The Row.
Pairing kitten heels with athletic shorts provides an unexpected contrast that elevates the whole vibe to something effortlessly cool. It reflects her iconic aesthetic while offering a practical styling trick for smaller frames to add sophistication without being overwhelmed by the garments. As a 5-foot fashion person myself, I completely get the vision. While sneakers might make the most sense for a walk along the Westside Highway, the kitten heels gave her 5'2" frame a subtle boost of height that works wonderfully for meetings and errands.
She finished the look with her signature accessories: a white headband, oval-shaped sunglasses, and a Saint Laurent leopard-print bag. The result is a polished outfit that feels perfect for the remainder of summer. If you couldn't already tell, I've been influenced. Scroll on for my edit of the best shorts and kitten heels to re-create the look.
Shop Kitten Heels and Shorts
Aritzia
Butter Cheeky Hi-Rise 3-Inch Short
Re-create Kravitz's look with these shorts.
ZARA
Satin Kitten Heel Sandals
I love the very thin straps.
Gap
GapFit Tech High Rise Running Shorts
Kravitz would style these with a raglan tee and kitten heels.
Madewell
The Chiara Kitten Heel Slingback Sandal
I thought these were Toteme at first.
LE BOP
Estelle Linen Shorts in White
These also come in orange and yellow.
Toteme
Slim Lizard-Embossed Leather Mules
Added to my wish list.
DÔEN
Vienna Print Cotton Shorts
I'm not a print person, but something about this design is calling my name.
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Avery 35 Mule
These look identical to the The Row pair Kravitz wore—except they're in a beautiful tan suede.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.