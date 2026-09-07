Off-Duty Celebrities in Venice Are Wearing This Specific New-Season Jeans Trend

Of course, the drama and prestige of the Venice Film Festival will always command my attention. But I have to admit that when these major calendar moments roll around, and a hive of celebrities descends on one small, localised area for a week or two of high-octane glamour, I'm often far more interested in the off-duty outfits spotted in between events. After all, they're one of the best indications of the day-to-day trends set to ripple out next.
As well as front-row seats to the hottest tickets in cinema, the celebrities descending on Venice right now are some of the fashion industry's most influential dressers. Often spotted front row at Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks, this subset of celebrities is amongst the first to get their hands on the season's latest offerings and, as such, have a particularly good eye for trends.
With the Venice Film Festival well underway, I've been street-style spotting to my heart's content, taking note of the wearable staples off-duty celebrities are backing right now. And, after a week of sightings, I've spotted one new-season jeans trend that I'm now convinced many of us will be wearing next. Spotted not once, not twice, but thrice, it seems everyone in Venice is styling low-rise bootcut jeans right now.
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Putting me onto the growing denim trend, I spotted actor Emma Corrin strolling along the cobblestoned pathways of Venice in the trending silhouette, choosing a perfect mid-wash shade of blue. Styled with a simple white tank top and white gum-sole trainers, Emma's jeans puddled around their shoes, giving the look a relaxed, unfussy finish.
Had I not already been convinced that the silhouette was on the rise, I then spotted Nicola Peltz Beckham wearing the very same trend as she touched down in Venice. Also on board with the white-top styling formula, Nicola paired her ever-so-slightly darker blue jeans with a white boat-neck, three-quarter-sleeve T-shirt and black sunglasses. Finished with black heels and a Chanel shoulder bag, her take was a little more polished, without losing the understated energy that makes this denim trend so appealing.
And, within the very same scroll, Suki Waterhouse confirmed my suspicions: low-rise bootcut jeans are about to become one of the silhouettes of the season. Edging high-rise jeans out of their safe spot as the default denim choice, the low-rise resurgence brings a playful, nostalgic energy to the look, while the subtly flared leg adds even more personality.
As Emma, Nicola and Suki have demonstrated, low-rise bootcut jeans make a particularly natural pairing with any type of white top, but I can also see them looking just as chic with a silky black blouse or styled with one of the season's favourite raglan tees.
So, if you've got the itch to broaden your denim collection, I'd suggest making a pair of low-rise bootcut jeans your starting point. Read on to discover my edit of the very best.
Shop Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans:
H&M
Flared Low Jeans
Be quick! These won't stay in stock for long.
Reformation
Naomi Super Stretch Low Rise Bootcut Jeans
Shop these whilst they're on sale.
ZARA
Low-Rise Bootcut Jeans
Style these with a white tank top to get Emma's look.
Weekday
Low Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans
These have a slouchy fit for a comfortable feel.
Gap
Blue Low Rise Long and Lean Bootcut Jeans
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Free People
We the Free Monte Low-Rise Slim Bootcut Jeans
These are such a chic alternative to straight-leg jeans for daily denim styling.
Mother Denim
The Bookie Twist Sneak
These have a rigid finish, so they won't lose their shape.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.