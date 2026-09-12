How to Spot an ITK Fashion Girl in Late 2026: This Sweater-Color Trend and These Flats

Welcome to Jennifer Lawrence-fall-street-style season, for all who celebrate. You can always count on Lawrence to bring the latest trends—including on her off-duty time, sans stylist. We know by now that she's a true fashion girl, so you can trust that whatever she wears on any given day is cool. That brings me to her latest outfit, just spotted on the streets of Manhattan.
The weather may not feel very "fall" yet, but Lawrence's early-fall outfit suited the moment perfectly. With her pale pink sheer layered miniskirt, Lawrence wore the sweater-color trend and flat-shoe trend all of her fellow fashion girls are shopping for right now: azure blue sweaters and boat shoes. Azure, one of the prettiest shades of blue, in my opinion, started gaining steam this summer, and surprisingly (given that it's not a typical autumnal hue), it's continued into fall, especially in the form of knitwear. As for boat shoes, they made a comeback a couple of years ago when Miu Miu made everyone want a pair. And if you thought they'd peaked, you were wrong. Everyone is interested in them again for late 2026, including Lawrence, who opted for a classic tan pair to wear alongside her azure crewneck sweater and pink skirt.
Intrigued by Lawrence's perfect early-fall outfit? Scroll on to shop chic azure sweaters and boat shoes you'll be inclined to reach for again and again this season and beyond.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.