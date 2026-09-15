Smart Dressers Know the Easiest Way to Fake Their Net Worth This Fall Is Wearing This Denim Trend

If your goal is to look rich this fall, same. The good news is that you don't need a designer bag or a luxury watch to pull it off. Sometimes, all it takes is the right pair of jeans, and right now, the fashion set is making a strong case for dark-wash bootcut jeans.
Just look at Elsa Hosk. The model and founder of Helsa was recently spotted during New York Fashion Week wearing a pair. For the Khaite S/S 27 show in Brooklyn, Hosk embraced the brand with a head-to-toe Khaite look. She layered an alligator-embossed leather coat over a black silk button-down shirt and paired them with slim, bootcut dark-wash jeans and black pumps.
Slim bootcut jeans have been gaining serious traction in the last few months, with fashion people like Bella Hadid, Kate Moss, and Nicola Peltz Beckham all stepping out in them. While the cut is polished on its own, a deep, dark wash takes the look one step further into sophisticated territory. It's the kind of denim that works every time, making even the simplest outfits feel fresh and elegant.
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Inspired to add bootcut dark-wash jeans to your fall wardrobe? Scroll on to shop the best pairs. For denim styling, follow Hosk's lead and pair them with classic pieces like black pumps and a leather jacket.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself.