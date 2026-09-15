No Dress, No Problem: Shailene Woodley Just Wore a Controversial Pant Trend on the Emmys Red Carpet

Maybe it's a me thing, but I've been craving the thrill and suspense of an award show. Luckily, tonight is the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards, where NBC's Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay is hosting live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. As a self-proclaimed binge-watcher, I'm all caught up on tonight's nominees, led by The Pitt with 25 nominations and Hacks at 24, breaking the record for a comedy series to date. But it's not just the potential winners getting buzz; it's the red carpet arrivals, too.
We're tuning in to see which designers tonight's attendees are wearing and get a glimpse of which trends will define 2027—or, in this case, which controversial trends. Shailene Woodley, who won her first Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her role in Hulu's Paradise last week, arrived on tonight's red carpet in a look from Pierpaolo Piccioli's Balenciaga F/W 26 haute couture collection.
The trend in question? Sequin-embroidered trousers. Woodley wore the divisive pants with their runway pairing, a plunging periwinkle tank, but traded the oversize coat for a pair of burgundy opera gloves. Woodley's stylist, Karla Welch, introduced more color with a beautiful collared necklace crafted from Venetian glass by HOWL. The flooded hem hides Woodley's, I assume, very tall heels.
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It's quite rare to see a pair of trousers on the red carpet, a sequin-encrusted pair at that, but I welcome the change of pace, as it's undeniably chic. Scroll on to see Woodley's 78th Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet look.
Josephine Hadjiloucas is a New York–based writer. She first interned at Who What Wear UK in 2024 and later joined Who What Wear U.S. as an assistant shopping editor after graduating from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2025. When she isn’t covering the latest Gen Z trends or updating her under-$100 Nordstrom wish list, you can find her browsing the racks of NYC’s best vintage stores or rewatching Moonstruck for the 50th time. “Snap out of it!”