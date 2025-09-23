Not Black, Not White: The Very 2025 Sneaker Color Trend Fashion People Are Wearing to the Airport RN

As of July 2025, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) no longer requires shoe removal at security checkpoints nationwide. This means you can now wear shoes that are difficult to take off, such as lace-up boots or strappy sandals; however, for me, that hasn't affected my choice of airport footwear. I still prefer comfort for all the walking and standing, which is why I continue to wear sneakers. And I know I'm not alone in this. Case in point: Emily Ratajkowski's recent travel look.
At JFK airport yesterday, the model and actress was spotted on the go in a stylish yet comfortable outfit that included a black tube top, black and red track-style pants, a striped long-sleeve shirt tied around her waist, and silver sneakers—specifically the Puma Speedcat Ballet Metallic Shoes that chic dressers everywhere are obsessed with right now. She was also seen carrying ALO's Voyage Duffle, the new elevated weekender bag that fashion insiders are coveting.
Black or white sneakers, or a mix of both, are timeless options that pair perfectly with jeans, sweatpants, or leggings for travel. But if you're aiming for shoes that feel fresh and very 2025, silver sneakers are the way to go. They add a modern, edgy vibe to any outfit. And, while they are often more eye-catching than classic browns, blacks, and whites, they still offer a neutral appeal that even minimalist dressers can appreciate. With that said, if you're inspired to add a pair to your fall wardrobe, keep scrolling because we've rounded up the best silver sneakers on the market.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.