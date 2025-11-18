Serena Page Went Full Elphaba at the Wicked: For Good NYC Premiere—See Her GRWM Diary

Millions of people will flock to theaters this weekend to see Wicked: For Good, but a lucky few have already seen the movie ahead of its November 21 release date. Serena Page is one of them. After making stops in São Paolo, Paris, London, Singapore, and Los Angeles, the Wicked: For Good world press tour landed in New York City this week. Page was among those who walked the red carpet at the David Geffen Hall on the Upper West Side.
Naturally, all of the film's stars journeyed to the Big Apple to celebrate, including Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Michelle Yeoh, and costume designer Paul Tazewell. But they weren't the only ones looking chic at the spectacular event. Styled by Willyum Beck, Page wore a Guvanch black leather corset and mixed-material skirt that would look right at home in Elphaba's wardrobe. Luckily for us, Page gave Who What Wear an exclusive look at her getting-ready process. Scroll down for behind-the-scenes photos narrated by Page.
"Time to snatch this face! Not pictured: champagne and Doritos for dinner between takes during glam."
"When mother Pat McGrath offers her team to help with the glam, you say, 'hell yes' and don't ask questions! We wanted to lean into this soft yet edgy, smoky yet ethereal look."
"The secret sauce behind this major eye look was actually the Pat McGrath sheer color lip balm!"
"Pre-carpet photoshoot time. This head-to-toe Guvanch S/S 26 outfit was everything and felt so appropriate for a Wicked premiere. The corset was pure perfection, and the entire look, boots included, was made from ostrich leather."
"Off to the carpet! Can you guess whether I'm giving Elphaba or Glinda?"
