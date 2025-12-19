Every Beauty Detail Behind Amanda Seyfried's "Romantic" and "Poetic" Cover Shoot

Although Amanda Seyfried's stunning wardrobe (Harris Reed! McQueen! Schiaparelli!) is hard to tear our eyes away from, the actress's bold and beautiful beauty aesthetic for our December Cover is just as showstopping. Voluminous, blown-out hair with fanned-out lashes and a bitten lip… the goal was romantic and effortless, which Seyfried's hairstylist Serge Normant and makeup artist Genevieve Herr most definitely achieved.
Below, Normant and Herr are sharing their favorite details from the day of the shoot, in addition to their process and product picks when creating Seyfried's gorgeous glam for Who What Wear. Keep scrolling!
According to Normant, "romantic and poetic" was the intended inspiration for Seyfried's hair as her look subtly transitioned throughout the shoot. "We wanted it to look undone and effortless—and there needed to be movement, as if there was a light wind," he tells me.
For the star's styling prep, Normant used a mousse on her wet hair, then went through and blow-dried using a medium-sized round brush. Once the hair was dry, Normant applied a light texturizing spray before going in with a one-inch curling iron to wrap uneven, medium-sized hair sections for a soft, natural-looking wave.
Last but not least, he applied a dry oil for natural shine and a hair spray for hold. When asked, Normant cited a good mousse, a texturizing spray, and a high-quality dry oil as the three products he absolutely always keeps on hand when working with his celebrity clients.
Next up, Seyfried's makeup. Herr tells me that she was especially inspired by the clothing choices for the shoot, which felt avant-garde and structured. Ultimately, she chose a makeup look that would complement the moodiness of the design and color palette.
"I always like to wake up Amanda's skin with the Skorr Skin Glow Wand ($685), and then I'll follow with an eye cream and a rich moisturizer all over the face and neck," says Herr. "This really gets the skin ready for the primer. I love this one from Dior, because it keeps the makeup looking fresh all day, and boosts natural radiance with its light-reflecting particles." For foundation, Herr likes Armani Beauty's cult-loved Luminous Silk Foundation ($69), which—hot tip—she always dilutes with a moisturizer to create a more natural finish.
Herr tells me that whenever she works with Seyfried, she loves to play up two of her favorite features: the actress's "big, beautiful eyes" and her "lovely" mouth. "Emphasizing her eyes makes them look even more striking, while a bold lip enhances the gorgeous shape of her lips," she explains. Herr used a white eye shadow to bring out the blue in Seyfried's eyes for some of the looks, and for the other looks, she brought the focus back to her mouth with a bold lip that was equally beautiful. For Seyfried's eyes, Herr consistently reaches for Lancôme's Idôle Tint Liquid Eyeshadow & Eyeliner ($30) in addition to the brand's Lash Idôle Lash-Lifting Volumizing Mascara ($30), which, she says, really lifts and fans out the lashes.
"This shoot was such a great day with an amazing team," says Normant. "Teamwork is always important, and Amanda is so open to the creative process—she's a dream for all of us and is very inspiring."
"It's so essential for the stylist, makeup artist, and hairstylist to work together during a photo shoot like this," adds Herr. "Good communication and shared creativity are key to creating a cohesive and beautiful final look—this day was really fun, and we got to play with different looks. Amanda is always open to our ideas and loves experimenting with her makeup and hair. It made the whole shoot a joy!"
Erin has been writing a mix of beauty and wellness content for Who What Wear for over five years. Prior to that, she spent two and half years writing for Byrdie. She now calls Santa Monica home but grew up in Minnetonka, Minnesota, and studied writing, rhetoric, and communication at University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. She studied abroad in Galway, Ireland, and spent a summer in L.A. interning with the Byrdie and Who What Wear family. After graduating from UW, she spent one year in San Francisco, where she worked as a writer for Pottery Barn Kids and PBteen before moving down to L.A. to begin her career as a beauty editor.