Olivia Munn Just Wore The Next Major It Winter Coat Trend

Now and then, a new trend comes alive in the fashion world that blows everyone away. It’s not a rare occasion, but it is a special one. Lately, there have been trends coming and going that don’t totally resonate with me, but the one that Olivia Munn just wore isn’t just a hit in my book, but it is for every fashion lover. She wore a trend that’s functional for winter, but also so chic, it dresses up anything. It’s actually a coat, but not just any coat. The one she wore was in a sleek fabric that makes anything look elegant: satin.
Toteme is a brand that has experimented with satin coats, and it looks like the trend has made its way into the mainstream with celebrities like Munn catching on. Her recent outfit, spotted in NYC, included a leather skirt, a satin button-down tucked into it, a pair of pointed-toe heels, and a satin coat layered on top. The all-black look wasn’t boring because of the use of texture in her look. I’m definitely going to be purchasing a satin coat for myself this winter to make my outfits look way more elegant and put together with just a simple addition.
If you’re on the hunt for a new coat that looks chic and expensive, keep scrolling through to recreate Munn’s outfit and shop similar items.
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.