If everyone telling you that bootcut jeans are back has motivated you to purchase a pair this season, the next step is obviously figuring out what to wear with them. And that brings me to Bella Hadid. Hadid has stepped out in bootcut jeans on multiple occasions over the past few months, always styled to perfection. So, it goes without saying that she's a great source for bootcut jeans outfit inspiration.
To be honest, bootcut jeans aren't that hard to get wrong, as they're flattering and work well with a variety of shirt and shoe styles. But if you want to find the most successful pairings for bootcut jeans, you don't need to look any further than the shirt style and heel style Hadid wore for an event for her fragrance brand, Ôrəbella, in Los Angeles over the weekend.
With her slim-fitting, low-rise bootcut jeans, Hadid wore a pretty boho-inspired blouse (featuring a Peter Pan collar, bow, and ruffles) and vintage-y cap-toe pumps. Since the romantic boho aesthetic continues to be a trend, and the most recent Chanel collections are steering everyone toward two-tone heels, this outfit combination feels exceedingly fresh and relevant right now. Worn with bootcut jeans, the boho-inspired blouse and vintage-inspired pumps look cool, pretty, and polished.
Keep scrolling to see it on Hadid or yourself and to shop everything you need to recreate it.