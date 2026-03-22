Bootcut jeans have always been one of the easiest to style denim silhouettes for one reason: the best shoes to wear with them are in the name. They were specifically designed to fall seamlessly around the shape of your favorite ankle boots—a match made in heaven. But sometimes, the "right" way to wear something isn't always the freshest. Everyone wears bootcut jeans with boots, and who wants to look like everybody else? Instead, It girls in 2026 are veering off path and opting for another sleek shoe trend to wear with their trendy bootcut jeans. For a hint at what that footwear style is, take a look at one of Bella Hadid's latest outfits.
The supermodel spent a night out at The Bird Street Club in West Hollywood to kick off her weekend, hanging out with friends in a cool-casual ensemble that's sure to go viral on Pinterest. Specifically, Hadid wore an orange, patent-leather going-out top with mid-wash bootcut jeans, finishing off the pairing with brown kitten heels—not boots. The choice instantly elevated her outfit, making it feel current and perfect for spring rather than "expected."
The key to finding the perfect pair of kitten heels to wear with bootcut jeans is to first, choose a pointed-toe style, which will elongate the leg and give a more elevated, sophisticated look to your casual denim. Second, look for a neutral, but different color, like chocolate brown. It will make you look polished; plus, it's an easy-enough shoe shade to find, so securing the right pair for you won't come with a ton of hassle.
Or any hassle at all, given that I went ahead and found 6 pairs of bootcut jeans and brown kitten heels to go with. Happy shopping.