Margaret Qualley Just Wore Flats on the Red Carpet With the World's Strictest Dress Code

Sometimes you just want to be comfortable. That seemed to be Margaret Qualley's motto this evening when she attended the premiere of Honey Don't at the Cannes Film Festival wearing flat Chanel shoes with her ethereal gown, also by Chanel. Can you blame her? Her chic look technically did not break any rules, but the festival does have an extremely strict dress code that demands "elegant" evening attire and bans sneakers, naked dresses, and exceedingly long trains on dresses. Oh, and they will kick you out of the festival if you don't follow these edicts. No pressure!

The FAQ section of the Cannes Film Festival's official website details exactly what the dress code entails: "For the Grand Théâtre Lumière gala screenings, evening wear (long dress, tuxedo) is required. Alternatively, you may also wear a little black dress, a cocktail dress, a dark-colored pantsuit, a dressy top with black pants, elegant shoes, and sandals with or without a heel (no sneakers), a black or navy blue suit with bow tie or dark-colored tie. Tote bags, backpacks, or large bags are prohibited during gala screenings."

"For decency reasons," the festival's website continues, "nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the festival. Voluminous outfits, in particular those with a large train, that hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater are not permitted. The festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit red carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules."

