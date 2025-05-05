Sabrina Carpenter Just Went Entirely Pantsless on the Met Gala Red Carpet

The 2025 Met Gala is finally upon us—fashion’s version of the Super Bowl, where millions gather from the comfort of their couches, clad in pajamas, to deliver sharp critiques and dissect every detail of the evening. While the event is always a spectacle, this year’s Met theme strikes an especially compelling chord. Tailored for You, inspired by the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, promises a celebration of fashion rooted in craftsmanship, culture, and the art of personal expression.

Among the many memorable moments so far, one of the most striking looks to grace the red carpet (or, instead, the blue floral carpet) comes from Sabrina Carpenter. Opting for an audacious departure from the expected, Carpenter made a bold statement in a cropped, cinch-waist burgundy pinstripe blazer tailcoat, adorned with dazzling crystal buttons. Designed by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton, her ensemble was paired with a simple coordinating bodysuit—no pants, just pure confidence. She kept accessories minimal, letting her pantsless ensemble speak for itself: diamond rings, a delicate anklet, and, of course, towering platform heels—her go-to, as she shared with La La Anthony during Vogue's livestream.

Scroll down to see how Carpenter redefined Met Gala glamour by embracing the no-pants trend, all while celebrating the perfect intersection of tailoring and self-expression.

(Image credit: Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

WHO: Sabrina Carpenter



WEAR: Louis Vuitton blazer and bodysuit



STYLED BY: Jared Ellner

(Image credit: Getty Images)