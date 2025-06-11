This Casual Red Carpet Jewelry Trend Is Seconds Away From Being Everywhere

At the 2025 BET Awards, one thing was clear—anti-minimalist, stacked jewelry is very much back. After a few seasons of red carpet stars going sans-luxe necklaces and wearing just minimal jewelry with their gowns and intricate looks alike, it seems fashion people and celebs are now on a different track.

Everyone’s favorite It-girl, Grammy award-winning rapper Doechii opted for a summery look on the BET Awards red carpet: a spicy red Miu Miu outfit that embodied an office siren on vacation. Once I saw the stacked resin bracelets on both of her wrists, I knew a trend shift was on the rise. When "Goodies" singer Ciara stepped onto the carpet with a stack of silver chokers and chains adorning her neck and silver bangles stacked on each of her wrists, it confirmed my suspicions.

If you remember, during the most recent awards season, many of the celebs on the red carpets had little to no jewelry on. Think bare decolletages, maybe one bracelet, and small diamond earrings. It might’ve had to do with the residual effects of the “quiet luxury” trend that's still drifting in and out. Now, a new era is shifting, maximalism is slowly returning, and this red carpet is proof. If you’re tired of being understated and not expressing yourself with lots of accessories, like stacked jewelry, keep scrolling through to shop the trend Doechii and Ciara are wearing on the red carpet.

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

On Doechii: Miu Miu top, skirt, and Leather and Metal Belt ($1170); Jimmy Choo Flower Metallic Nappa Leather Sandals with Flower Corsage ($1295)

Shop Resin Bracelets

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images)

On Ciara: Cong Tri top and skirt; Saint Laurent Liza Sandals ($1450)

Shop Stackable Necklaces: