This Casual Red Carpet Jewelry Trend Is Seconds Away From Being Everywhere
At the 2025 BET Awards, one thing was clear—anti-minimalist, stacked jewelry is very much back. After a few seasons of red carpet stars going sans-luxe necklaces and wearing just minimal jewelry with their gowns and intricate looks alike, it seems fashion people and celebs are now on a different track.
Everyone’s favorite It-girl, Grammy award-winning rapper Doechii opted for a summery look on the BET Awards red carpet: a spicy red Miu Miu outfit that embodied an office siren on vacation. Once I saw the stacked resin bracelets on both of her wrists, I knew a trend shift was on the rise. When "Goodies" singer Ciara stepped onto the carpet with a stack of silver chokers and chains adorning her neck and silver bangles stacked on each of her wrists, it confirmed my suspicions.
If you remember, during the most recent awards season, many of the celebs on the red carpets had little to no jewelry on. Think bare decolletages, maybe one bracelet, and small diamond earrings. It might’ve had to do with the residual effects of the “quiet luxury” trend that's still drifting in and out. Now, a new era is shifting, maximalism is slowly returning, and this red carpet is proof. If you’re tired of being understated and not expressing yourself with lots of accessories, like stacked jewelry, keep scrolling through to shop the trend Doechii and Ciara are wearing on the red carpet.
On Doechii: Miu Miu top, skirt, and Leather and Metal Belt ($1170); Jimmy Choo Flower Metallic Nappa Leather Sandals with Flower Corsage ($1295)
Shop Resin Bracelets
On Ciara: Cong Tri top and skirt; Saint Laurent Liza Sandals ($1450)
Shop Stackable Necklaces:
Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.
-
Red Who? Sorry, But Cool Fashion People Are Only Interested in Wearing Jeans With *This* Sneaker Color
It's the new red (and yellow, green, and silver).
-
It's Not "Ugg Season," But Cool Fashion Girls Know the One Outfit That Makes Them Year-Round Shoes
Follow Bella Hadid's lead.
-
Put Down the Sneakers—*These* Are the Flats Everyone Everywhere Will Be Wearing With Dresses This Summer
Trust us.
-
I Found It: The Only Denim Trend That Makes Flip-Flops Look Sophisticated Instead of Cheap
In Kendall Jenner we trust.
-
If I See You Swap Your Classic Ballet Flats for This Specific Alternative, I'll Know You Have Chic Taste
Don't think about it—just do it.
-
FYI, I Think I Just Found the Pretty Skirt Outfit Cool Girls All Over L.A. Will Be Wearing This Summer
Addison Rae is already wearing it.
-
Everyone in Monaco Looks Elegant, But Sofia Richie Grainge Outdid the Populace in This Black-Tie Gown
You have to see this look.
-
Not Skinny, Not Wide-Leg—the Specific Denim Trend Frequent Flyers Always Wear to the Airport With Sneakers
"Just right" jeans.