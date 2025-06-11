This Casual Red Carpet Jewelry Trend Is Seconds Away From Being Everywhere

At the 2025 BET Awards, one thing was clear—anti-minimalist, stacked jewelry is very much back. After a few seasons of red carpet stars going sans-luxe necklaces and wearing just minimal jewelry with their gowns and intricate looks alike, it seems fashion people and celebs are now on a different track.

Everyone’s favorite It-girl, Grammy award-winning rapper Doechii opted for a summery look on the BET Awards red carpet: a spicy red Miu Miu outfit that embodied an office siren on vacation. Once I saw the stacked resin bracelets on both of her wrists, I knew a trend shift was on the rise. When "Goodies" singer Ciara stepped onto the carpet with a stack of silver chokers and chains adorning her neck and silver bangles stacked on each of her wrists, it confirmed my suspicions.

If you remember, during the most recent awards season, many of the celebs on the red carpets had little to no jewelry on. Think bare decolletages, maybe one bracelet, and small diamond earrings. It might’ve had to do with the residual effects of the “quiet luxury” trend that's still drifting in and out. Now, a new era is shifting, maximalism is slowly returning, and this red carpet is proof. If you’re tired of being understated and not expressing yourself with lots of accessories, like stacked jewelry, keep scrolling through to shop the trend Doechii and Ciara are wearing on the red carpet.

Woman wearing a red scarf top and red pleated skirt, floral heels, resin stacked bracelets.

(Image credit: Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

On Doechii: Miu Miu top, skirt, and Leather and Metal Belt ($1170); Jimmy Choo Flower Metallic Nappa Leather Sandals with Flower Corsage ($1295)

Shop Resin Bracelets 

4-Pack of Resin Bracelets
ZARA
4-Pack of Resin Bracelets

Round Bangle Bracelets, Set of 3
Anthropologie
Round Bangle Bracelets, Set of 3

Ignatius Bangle
Free People
Ignatius Bangle

Rock Set of Two Resin Bangles
DINOSAUR DESIGNS
Rock Set of Two Resin Bangles

Set of 2 Lucite® Bangles
St. Moran
Set of 2 Lucite Bangles

Chunky Bangles Set of 2
Epifene
Chunky Bangles Set of 2

Ciara wearing a black leather button down and fringe skirt with a black baseball hat and silver jewelry.

(Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Getty Images)

On Ciara: Cong Tri top and skirt; Saint Laurent Liza Sandals ($1450)

Shop Stackable Necklaces:

Jenny Bird Rizzo Necklace
Jenny Bird
Rizzo Necklace

Love Knot Pendant Necklace
LAGOS
Love Knot Pendant Necklace

X Revolve Isabel Silver Necklace
8 Other Reasons
X Revolve Isabel Silver Necklace

Casa Chain Necklace
SHASHI
Casa Chain Necklace

Jennifer Fisher Soho Chain
Jennifer Fisher
Soho Chain

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

