The 2025 Met Gala Theme, Explained

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The first Monday in May is almost upon us. I can't wait to see what celebrities, models, designers, and athletes will wear to the year's most glamorous, highly publicized event (and the after-parties, too!). Below, I've answered all of your most burning questions about the 2025 Met Gala and the corresponding Costume Institute exhibition.

When is the 2025 Met Gala?

This year's event is on Monday, May 5, 2025. The red carpet is expected to open at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET.

Who are the co-chairs?

The 2025 co-chairs are Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton, A$AP Rocky, Pharrell Williams, and Anna Wintour. LeBron James is an honorary chair.

Who else will attend?

While the complete guest list will remain a secret until go-time, the museum has released a list of committee members who will support the co-chairs mentioned above. The committee members are André 3000, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens, Grace Wales Bonner, Jordan Casteel, Dapper Dan, Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Edward Enninful, Jeremy O. Harris, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Rashid Johnson, Regina King, Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, Audra McDonald, Janelle Monáe, Jeremy Pope, Angel Reese, Sha'Carri Richardson, Olivier Rousteing, Tyla, Usher, and Kara Walker.

What is the 2025 exhibition theme?

The museum exhibition is entitled Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. In a press release, the Metropolitan Museum of Art explains that the show "explores the importance of sartorial style to the formation of Black identities in the Atlantic diaspora. The show is inspired by Guest Curator Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity, and chronicles the ways in which Black people have used dress and fashion to transform their identities and imagine new ways of embodying political and social possibilities. The exhibition interprets the concept as both an aesthetic and a strategy, using garments, paintings, prints, photographs, decorative arts, literary texts, and film to explore this cultural and historical phenomenon from the 18th century to today."

What is the 2025 Met Gala red carpet dress code?

In a press release, the museum explained its instructions to guests. "The dress code for the evening is 'Tailored for You,' a nod to the exhibition’s focus on suiting and menswear—from specific silhouettes to various fabrics and accessories—that is purposefully designed to both provide guidance and invite creative interpretation."

When will the exhibition be open to the public?

The exhibition will be open at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City from May 10, 2025, to October 26, 2025.