Here's the Hidden Symbolism Behind Lewis Hamilton's Met Gala Look
Superfine tailoring at its best.
It’s the first Monday in May, and the streets of New York City are buzzing with anticipation. The night everyone has been waiting for is finally here: the 2025 Met Gala, and this year’s theme is delivering something truly spectacular. The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s new exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, is at the heart of the celebration, and the dress code, Tailored for You, reflects its focus on suiting, menswear, and the powerful contributions Black designers have made to the world of fashion.
As the first flashes of cameras begin to illuminate the iconic steps of the Met, one question echoes through the air: Who will flawlessly capture this year's theme best?
The first contender vying for that title? None other than Met Gala co-chair Lewis Hamilton, who just graced the blue floral carpet in an ensemble that is equally stunning and symbolic. The Formula One driver arrived wearing a custom-made suit by Grace Wales Bonner, a Met host committee member, alongside studs and a brooch by Briony Raymond Asscher and an ivory beret by Stephen Jones Millinery.
WHO: Lewis Hamilton
WEAR: Wales Bonner suit and jewelry; Stephen Jones Millinery hat; Briony Raymond Asscher studs and brooch
STYLED BY: Eric McNeal
The deeper meaning behind Hamilton's look is what truly sets it apart. Stylist Eric McNeal shared an insightful glimpse into the inspiration behind the design on his Instagram, noting that "the color ivory denotes purity and status; cowries pass from hand to hand, the regal sash turns shamanic. Ancestral beads and freshwater pearls shine with garnet-coloured diamonds...eternal amulets. Forever fresh."
Hamilton's presence at the Met Gala is more than a fashion statement; it’s a celebration of timeless elegance, heritage, and the artistry that continues to shape Black style in the modern era. "I'm trying to come to my senses," shares Rashi Gaur, founder of @hamazinglew, a style account founded in 2018 that's dedicated to breaking down Sir Lewis Hamilton's looks. "He has outdone himself at the [Met] Gala every year that he has attended. This has to be my favorite look on him overall because of how personal the theme is to him and how well Eric [McNeal] and he executed it. Literally everything is perfect."
Keep scrolling to witness the details of this jaw-dropping look, and remember to keep tabs on our live blog for more on tonight’s elegant Met Gala ensembles.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
