Anne Hathaway Tagged Out Her Skirt and 123.35-Carat Sapphire Necklace For the Met Gala After Party
Tag in: Pedal pushers.
Unless you forgot and accidentally left your phone on Do Not Disturb for the last 24 hours, you probably already know that last night was *the* night, that is, the Met Gala. It's fashion's Super Bowl, and as such, important people across fashion, beauty, sports, art, and Hollywood made their way to New York's Upper East Side to walk the steps at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and show off their interpretation of this year's theme, "Tailored For You," and exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
For the occasion, one Anne Hathaway took an opportunity to work one-on-one with Carolina Herrera's creative director, Wes Gordon, as well as her longtime jewelry partner, Bvlgari, to create a stunning red-carpet ensemble that the late André Leon Talley, a close friend of Herrera's, inspired. In the end, she wore an embroidered column skirt made of contrasting black-and-white hand-applied crystal embroidery that was meant to look like a pinstripe suit. On top? A crisp white cotton shirt. "The signature oversized white cotton shirt is tied at the waist, a nod to the effortless style and individual cool of Dandyism," a press release stated.
On Anne Hathaway: Custom Carolina Herrera shirt and skirt; Bvlgari jewelry
The look was obviously a success, but everyone knows that the Met Gala after-party looks are just as important as what's debuted on the carpet (which was blue, not red). And while some decide to completely change out of their ensemble for the main event, there's something effortlessly chic about not, and instead, just tweaking an outfit to relax it a little bit, which is exactly what Hathaway did.
On the way to Zero Bond for one of the event's post parties, Hathaway not only ditched her column skirt, trading it in for a pair of very 2025 pedal pushers and rhinestone-embellished mules, but she also packed up the 123.35-carat sapphire necklace by Bvlgari that she debuted on the carpet. Insurance risk? Absolutely. The necklace was a Wonder High Jewelry piece from the Roman jeweler's new Polychroma collection, which will debut in Taormina, Sicily, on May 19, according to WWD. It features a 123.35-carat sugarloaf sapphire in white gold, as well as 331 buff-top sapphires, 30 pear diamonds, 98 round diamonds, 14 diamonds, 212 step-cut diamonds, and pavé diamonds. But if that wasn't enough, her blue-carpet look also included a ring with one 13.38-carat oval sapphire, two pear diamonds, 30 step-cut diamonds, and 30 buff-top sapphires, and another with a 3-carat diamond, 20 step-cut diamonds, and pavé diamonds.
On Anne Hathaway: Custom Carolina Herrera shirt
By the time Hathaway made it to Zero Bond, most of those precious jewels had been removed, likely returned to a vault somewhere by a security guard. All that was left to decorate her simple and sophisticated after-party look was a classic pair of diamond studs and a few rings, including her wedding rings.
Even without all the diamonds and sapphires, Hathaway looked expensive and elegant (as always). All it took? Natural beauty, of course, but also a great button-down shirt and the pants trend every New York and L.A. fashion girl's been spotted in this year.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.
