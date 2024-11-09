From J.Lo to Selena Gomez, 5 Chic UGG Outfits I’m Stealing from Celebrities

Whilst winter isn't my favourite season (I much prefer the heat), it's not completely without its pleasures, and let's face it, I wouldn't be a fashion editor if I didn't find winter style a little bit exciting.

Finally free to embrace the cosier side of getting dressed, winter offers the perfect opportunity to bundle yourself up from head to toe and live out the chilly days in toasty contentment. When it comes to assembling a winter outfit that's up to the task, there are few essential items you can't ignore. I'll always sing the praises of a good cashmere layer, but it's actually footwear that I believe is the most important aspect of any cold-weather look to get right.

Unparalleled in comfort and warmth, UGGs are the specific shoe style that I come back to every winter, even if I do struggle to make them look chic. I'm sure many of us will relate to the pure pleasure that is slipping your foot into an UGG boot, but admittedly, they aren't the easiest to style. So, in need of some fresh styling inspiration, I went on the hunt for sleek outfits featuring UGGs from some of my favourite celebrities.



Whether choosing them for casual looks, airport 'fits or when running errands, the celebrity style set knows a thing or two about making UGGs look good. From Jennifer Lopez's jeans look to Selena Gomez's matching camel hues, scroll on to discover the five celebrity UGG outfits I'll be shamelessly copying this winter.

5 UGG OUTFITS I'M STEALING FROM CELEBRITIES

1. ELSA HOSK'S UGGS, WHITE JEANS AND BLAZER

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Somehow, model Elsa Hosk has managed to make causal UGGs look like the chicest shoe out there. Proving that it's all in the styling, the model substituted classic track pants or leggings and instead paired her look with elegant cream jeans and a boxy longline blazer for a chic outfit I'd like to call my own.

SHOP THE LOOK:

& Other Stories Tailored Wool Blazer £165 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or a cotton button-down.

THOMAS SABO Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings in Intertwined Design £110 SHOP NOW Nothing says sophistication like simple yet elevated gold earrings.

Zara Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans £46 SHOP NOW These look more expensive than they are.

Ugg Tazz Boots in Chestnut £105 SHOP NOW These slip-ons also come in three other shades.

2. JENNIFER LOPEZ'S UGGS, JEANS AND ROLL NECK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I often spot J.Lo out and about in a pair of UGGs. Choosing to wear her platforms with voluminous wide-leg jeans, the singer concealed most of the fluffy boots, letting them inconspicuously add inches of height whilst keeping her feet cosy and comfortable. Her top-handle bag adds an elegant touch.

SHOP THE LOOK:

COS Merino Wool Turtleneck Top in White £55 SHOP NOW This lightweight turtleneck is the ideal layering piece.

DeMellier The Nano Montreal in Taupe Smooth £330 SHOP NOW This bag is an influencer favourite.

Pilcro Mid-Rise Ultra-Wide-Leg Jeans £130 SHOP NOW These ultra-wide-leg jeans are an easy way to add some drama to your daily styling.

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot £155 SHOP NOW For those who like their boots with a platform.

3. SELENA GOMEZ'S UGGS, TAILORED TROUSERS AND CAMEL COAT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Take a leaf out of Selena Gomez's book and match the colour of your UGGs to that of your coat for a cohesive look. You can't see them here, but her khaki trousers only further elevated the ensemble.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Whistles Camel Textured Wool Blend Coat £399 SHOP NOW This elegant coat is a total classic.

& Other Stories Mock-Neck Sweater in Cream £47 £27 SHOP NOW My colleague owns this knit in a handful of classic colours.

COS Regular Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers in Dark Khaki £95 SHOP NOW This colour looks even more refined paired with camel and cream.

Ugg Tasman Boot £100 SHOP NOW Style with socks for extra-snuggly feet.

4. DOECHII'S UGGS, MINISKIRT, BUTTON-DOWN AND JUMPER

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Give your UGG outfits a playful edge by styling them with one of the season's favourite skirt trends: the bubble skirt, as seen on rapper Doechii. Play with styling and wear it with a classic button-down under a V-neck knit for a preppy look.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Rise & Fall V-Neck Jumper in Oxblood £175 £140 SHOP NOW Rise & Fall is a hidden gem for cosy cashmere.

H&M Oxford Shirt in Blue/Striped £19 SHOP NOW An unassuming extra layer.

ZARA Balloon Mini Skirt in Bordeaux/Ecru £30 SHOP NOW When it's extra cold, add some knitted tights.

Ugg Classic Short II Boot £185 SHOP NOW These cosy boots will keep you snug all winter long.

5. GIGI HADID's UGGS, JOGGERS, CARDIGAN AND SHACKET

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: UGG boots are designed for comfort, and Gigi Hadid's outfit showcases how to double down on cosiness whilst still looking stylish. On particularly brisk days, pair your ankle-high UGGs with relaxed track pants and add multiple layers to ensure maximum warmth.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Baukjen Beata Relaxed Shirt £109 SHOP NOW Size up so you can layer this over chunky knitwear.

Sézane Mia Cardigan in Camel £125 SHOP NOW Sézane cardigans are a fashion-person favourite.

ZARA Trousers With Side Taping £28 SHOP NOW Cosy yet stylish track pants will go far in a winter wardrobe.