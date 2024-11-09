From J.Lo to Selena Gomez, 5 Chic UGG Outfits I’m Stealing from Celebrities
Whilst winter isn't my favourite season (I much prefer the heat), it's not completely without its pleasures, and let's face it, I wouldn't be a fashion editor if I didn't find winter style a little bit exciting.
Finally free to embrace the cosier side of getting dressed, winter offers the perfect opportunity to bundle yourself up from head to toe and live out the chilly days in toasty contentment. When it comes to assembling a winter outfit that's up to the task, there are few essential items you can't ignore. I'll always sing the praises of a good cashmere layer, but it's actually footwear that I believe is the most important aspect of any cold-weather look to get right.
Unparalleled in comfort and warmth, UGGs are the specific shoe style that I come back to every winter, even if I do struggle to make them look chic. I'm sure many of us will relate to the pure pleasure that is slipping your foot into an UGG boot, but admittedly, they aren't the easiest to style. So, in need of some fresh styling inspiration, I went on the hunt for sleek outfits featuring UGGs from some of my favourite celebrities.
Whether choosing them for casual looks, airport 'fits or when running errands, the celebrity style set knows a thing or two about making UGGs look good. From Jennifer Lopez's jeans look to Selena Gomez's matching camel hues, scroll on to discover the five celebrity UGG outfits I'll be shamelessly copying this winter.
5 UGG OUTFITS I'M STEALING FROM CELEBRITIES
1. ELSA HOSK'S UGGS, WHITE JEANS AND BLAZER
Style Notes: Somehow, model Elsa Hosk has managed to make causal UGGs look like the chicest shoe out there. Proving that it's all in the styling, the model substituted classic track pants or leggings and instead paired her look with elegant cream jeans and a boxy longline blazer for a chic outfit I'd like to call my own.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Style over a white tee or a cotton button-down.
Nothing says sophistication like simple yet elevated gold earrings.
2. JENNIFER LOPEZ'S UGGS, JEANS AND ROLL NECK
Style Notes: I often spot J.Lo out and about in a pair of UGGs. Choosing to wear her platforms with voluminous wide-leg jeans, the singer concealed most of the fluffy boots, letting them inconspicuously add inches of height whilst keeping her feet cosy and comfortable. Her top-handle bag adds an elegant touch.
SHOP THE LOOK:
This lightweight turtleneck is the ideal layering piece.
These ultra-wide-leg jeans are an easy way to add some drama to your daily styling.
3. SELENA GOMEZ'S UGGS, TAILORED TROUSERS AND CAMEL COAT
Style Notes: Take a leaf out of Selena Gomez's book and match the colour of your UGGs to that of your coat for a cohesive look. You can't see them here, but her khaki trousers only further elevated the ensemble.
SHOP THE LOOK:
My colleague owns this knit in a handful of classic colours.
This colour looks even more refined paired with camel and cream.
4. DOECHII'S UGGS, MINISKIRT, BUTTON-DOWN AND JUMPER
Style Notes: Give your UGG outfits a playful edge by styling them with one of the season's favourite skirt trends: the bubble skirt, as seen on rapper Doechii. Play with styling and wear it with a classic button-down under a V-neck knit for a preppy look.
SHOP THE LOOK:
5. GIGI HADID's UGGS, JOGGERS, CARDIGAN AND SHACKET
Style Notes: UGG boots are designed for comfort, and Gigi Hadid's outfit showcases how to double down on cosiness whilst still looking stylish. On particularly brisk days, pair your ankle-high UGGs with relaxed track pants and add multiple layers to ensure maximum warmth.
SHOP THE LOOK:
Sézane cardigans are a fashion-person favourite.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
