From J.Lo to Selena Gomez, 5 Chic UGG Outfits I’m Stealing from Celebrities

Natalie Munro
By
published
in News

Whilst winter isn't my favourite season (I much prefer the heat), it's not completely without its pleasures, and let's face it, I wouldn't be a fashion editor if I didn't find winter style a little bit exciting.

Finally free to embrace the cosier side of getting dressed, winter offers the perfect opportunity to bundle yourself up from head to toe and live out the chilly days in toasty contentment. When it comes to assembling a winter outfit that's up to the task, there are few essential items you can't ignore. I'll always sing the praises of a good cashmere layer, but it's actually footwear that I believe is the most important aspect of any cold-weather look to get right.

Unparalleled in comfort and warmth, UGGs are the specific shoe style that I come back to every winter, even if I do struggle to make them look chic. I'm sure many of us will relate to the pure pleasure that is slipping your foot into an UGG boot, but admittedly, they aren't the easiest to style. So, in need of some fresh styling inspiration, I went on the hunt for sleek outfits featuring UGGs from some of my favourite celebrities.

Whether choosing them for casual looks, airport 'fits or when running errands, the celebrity style set knows a thing or two about making UGGs look good. From Jennifer Lopez's jeans look to Selena Gomez's matching camel hues, scroll on to discover the five celebrity UGG outfits I'll be shamelessly copying this winter.

5 UGG OUTFITS I'M STEALING FROM CELEBRITIES

1. ELSA HOSK'S UGGS, WHITE JEANS AND BLAZER

Celebrity wears Ugg boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Somehow, model Elsa Hosk has managed to make causal UGGs look like the chicest shoe out there. Proving that it's all in the styling, the model substituted classic track pants or leggings and instead paired her look with elegant cream jeans and a boxy longline blazer for a chic outfit I'd like to call my own.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Tailored Wool Blazer
& Other Stories
Tailored Wool Blazer

Style over a white tee or a cotton button-down.

Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings in Intertwined Design
THOMAS SABO
Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings in Intertwined Design

Nothing says sophistication like simple yet elevated gold earrings.

Zw Collection Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans
Zara
Straight-Leg Mid-Rise Jeans

These look more expensive than they are.

ugg,

Ugg
Tazz Boots in Chestnut

These slip-ons also come in three other shades.

2. JENNIFER LOPEZ'S UGGS, JEANS AND ROLL NECK

Celebrity wears Ugg boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: I often spot J.Lo out and about in a pair of UGGs. Choosing to wear her platforms with voluminous wide-leg jeans, the singer concealed most of the fluffy boots, letting them inconspicuously add inches of height whilst keeping her feet cosy and comfortable. Her top-handle bag adds an elegant touch.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Merino Wool Turtleneck Top
COS
Merino Wool Turtleneck Top in White

This lightweight turtleneck is the ideal layering piece.

The Nano Montreal | Taupe Smooth | Demellier
DeMellier
The Nano Montreal in Taupe Smooth

This bag is an influencer favourite.

Pilcro Mid-Rise Ultra-Wide-Leg Jeans
Pilcro
Mid-Rise Ultra-Wide-Leg Jeans

These ultra-wide-leg jeans are an easy way to add some drama to your daily styling.

ugg,

Ugg
Classic Ultra Mini Platform Boot

For those who like their boots with a platform.

3. SELENA GOMEZ'S UGGS, TAILORED TROUSERS AND CAMEL COAT

Celebrity wears Ugg boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Take a leaf out of Selena Gomez's book and match the colour of your UGGs to that of your coat for a cohesive look. You can't see them here, but her khaki trousers only further elevated the ensemble.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Camel Textured Wool Blend Coat
Whistles
Camel Textured Wool Blend Coat

This elegant coat is a total classic.

Mock-Neck Sweater
& Other Stories
Mock-Neck Sweater in Cream

My colleague owns this knit in a handful of classic colours.

COS, Straight-Leg Trousers
COS
Regular Fluid Straight-Leg Trousers in Dark Khaki

This colour looks even more refined paired with camel and cream.

ugg,

Ugg
Tasman Boot

Style with socks for extra-snuggly feet.

4. DOECHII'S UGGS, MINISKIRT, BUTTON-DOWN AND JUMPER

Celebrity wears Ugg boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: Give your UGG outfits a playful edge by styling them with one of the season's favourite skirt trends: the bubble skirt, as seen on rapper Doechii. Play with styling and wear it with a classic button-down under a V-neck knit for a preppy look.

SHOP THE LOOK:

riseandfall,

Rise & Fall
V-Neck Jumper in Oxblood

Rise & Fall is a hidden gem for cosy cashmere.

Oxford Shirt
H&M
Oxford Shirt in Blue/Striped

An unassuming extra layer.

Balloon Mini Skirt
ZARA
Balloon Mini Skirt in Bordeaux/Ecru

When it's extra cold, add some knitted tights.

ugg,

Ugg
Classic Short II Boot

These cosy boots will keep you snug all winter long.

5. GIGI HADID's UGGS, JOGGERS, CARDIGAN AND SHACKET

Celebrity wears Ugg boots

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: UGG boots are designed for comfort, and Gigi Hadid's outfit showcases how to double down on cosiness whilst still looking stylish. On particularly brisk days, pair your ankle-high UGGs with relaxed track pants and add multiple layers to ensure maximum warmth.

SHOP THE LOOK:

Baukjen Beata Relaxed Shirt, Light Khaki
Baukjen
Beata Relaxed Shirt

Size up so you can layer this over chunky knitwear.

Mia Cardigan - Camel - Kid Mohair - Sézane
Sézane
Mia Cardigan in Camel

Sézane cardigans are a fashion-person favourite.

Trousers With Side Taping
ZARA
Trousers With Side Taping

Cosy yet stylish track pants will go far in a winter wardrobe.

ugg,

Ugg
Classic Mini Platform Boot

I think this is my favourite style.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸