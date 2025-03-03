The Elegant Shoe Trend I Saw Fashion People and Oscars Celebs Wearing This Weekend

I love the glitz of award season—the jaw-dropping gowns, the bold beauty looks, the perfectly coiffed Old Hollywood waves.

But if I’m being honest, these grand fashion moments only hold my attention for so long. What always leaves a lasting impression? The shoes. A shoe person through and through, I treat A-list events as a crystal ball for the next big footwear trends, and this year’s Oscars red carpet didn’t disappoint. Amid the usual parade of glossy leather heels, a softer, more unexpected style quietly stole the show—a trend so compelling that I also spotted it making waves on the streets of Italy throughout the past few days of Milan Fashion Week..

Celebrities wear the satin shoe trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than the metallic leather pairs we usually see, celebrities gravitated towards something altogether more delicate: satin shoes. Subtly shimmering and effortlessly elegant, this refined shoe trend quietly enhanced the evening's best outfits.

Celebrities wear the satin shoe trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take Kaia Gerber, who wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik satin court shoes in a pearlescent white, complementing the ethereal layers of her flowing maxi dress without distracting from its beautiful intricacies.

Celebrities wear the satin shoe trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once reserved almost exclusively for brides, satin heels have been making a slow and steady return to the mainstream, no longer confined to shades of ivory and cream. Case in point: Natasha Bryant also opted for a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels, yet this time in black. She styled hers with an all-black ensemble for a striking silhouette without the starkness of glossy or patent leather.

Celebrities wear the satin shoe trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Emma Stone and Felicity Jones leaned into the trend with barely-there beige and champagne-hued pairs, their shoes blending seamlessly into the sweeping hems of their gowns.

Celebrities wear the satin shoe trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere in Europe, the very same shoe trend has been making waves amongst the Milanese style set. Stepping out for fashion week events, this elegant shoe emerged as one of the few silhouettes favoured across the board.

Milan Fashion Week attendees wear satin shoes.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

With backing from both the Oscars and Milan Fashion Week, it’s clear this shoe trend is far from a fleeting moment. Read on to discover the style that has Hollywood and the fashion set in agreement—does praise come higher than that?

Milan Fashion Week attendees wear satin shoes.

(Image credit: The Style Stalker)

SHOP SATIN SHOES:

Satin Slingbacks
H&M
Satin Slingbacks

I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Classic Satin Slingbacks Espresso
Toteme
Classic Satin Slingbacks Espresso

The chocolate-brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Women's Lucienne Wedges in Satin Crepe in Cuba Gold & or
Saint Laurent
Lucienne Wedges

Soon, we'll all be wearing wedges again.

Satin Ballerinas
ZARA
Satin Ballerinas

This pretty pink colour is the only shade I want to wear right now.

Ixia 80
Jimmy Choo
Ixia 80

Style with a white ensemble for an elegant tonal look.

Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
Zara
Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes

Whilst these work so well with flowing dresses, I personally love them styled with jeans.

Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Leather-Trimmed Satin Mules
Manolo Blahnik
Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Leather-Trimmed Satin Mules

Manolo Blahnik shoes were a favourite on the Oscars 2025 red carpet.

MANGO, Satin Kitten-Heel Shoes With Straps - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Satin Kitten-Heel Shoes With Straps

I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.

Bellezza 105 Satin Mary Jane Pumps
Aquazzura
Bellezza 105 Satin Mary Jane Pumps

Add a pop of colour to your partywear wardrobe.

Satin High-Heeled Mules
Prada
Satin High-Heeled Mules

Prada's satin shoes are a favourite within fashion crowds.

