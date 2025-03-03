The Elegant Shoe Trend I Saw Fashion People and Oscars Celebs Wearing This Weekend
I love the glitz of award season—the jaw-dropping gowns, the bold beauty looks, the perfectly coiffed Old Hollywood waves.
But if I’m being honest, these grand fashion moments only hold my attention for so long. What always leaves a lasting impression? The shoes. A shoe person through and through, I treat A-list events as a crystal ball for the next big footwear trends, and this year’s Oscars red carpet didn’t disappoint. Amid the usual parade of glossy leather heels, a softer, more unexpected style quietly stole the show—a trend so compelling that I also spotted it making waves on the streets of Italy throughout the past few days of Milan Fashion Week..
Rather than the metallic leather pairs we usually see, celebrities gravitated towards something altogether more delicate: satin shoes. Subtly shimmering and effortlessly elegant, this refined shoe trend quietly enhanced the evening's best outfits.
Take Kaia Gerber, who wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik satin court shoes in a pearlescent white, complementing the ethereal layers of her flowing maxi dress without distracting from its beautiful intricacies.
Once reserved almost exclusively for brides, satin heels have been making a slow and steady return to the mainstream, no longer confined to shades of ivory and cream. Case in point: Natasha Bryant also opted for a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels, yet this time in black. She styled hers with an all-black ensemble for a striking silhouette without the starkness of glossy or patent leather.
Meanwhile, Emma Stone and Felicity Jones leaned into the trend with barely-there beige and champagne-hued pairs, their shoes blending seamlessly into the sweeping hems of their gowns.
Elsewhere in Europe, the very same shoe trend has been making waves amongst the Milanese style set. Stepping out for fashion week events, this elegant shoe emerged as one of the few silhouettes favoured across the board.
With backing from both the Oscars and Milan Fashion Week, it’s clear this shoe trend is far from a fleeting moment. Read on to discover the style that has Hollywood and the fashion set in agreement—does praise come higher than that?
SHOP SATIN SHOES:
The chocolate-brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
This pretty pink colour is the only shade I want to wear right now.
Whilst these work so well with flowing dresses, I personally love them styled with jeans.
Manolo Blahnik shoes were a favourite on the Oscars 2025 red carpet.
I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
