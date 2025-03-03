I love the glitz of award season—the jaw-dropping gowns, the bold beauty looks, the perfectly coiffed Old Hollywood waves.

But if I’m being honest, these grand fashion moments only hold my attention for so long. What always leaves a lasting impression? The shoes. A shoe person through and through, I treat A-list events as a crystal ball for the next big footwear trends, and this year’s Oscars red carpet didn’t disappoint. Amid the usual parade of glossy leather heels, a softer, more unexpected style quietly stole the show—a trend so compelling that I also spotted it making waves on the streets of Italy throughout the past few days of Milan Fashion Week..

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rather than the metallic leather pairs we usually see, celebrities gravitated towards something altogether more delicate: satin shoes. Subtly shimmering and effortlessly elegant, this refined shoe trend quietly enhanced the evening's best outfits.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take Kaia Gerber, who wore a pair of Manolo Blahnik satin court shoes in a pearlescent white, complementing the ethereal layers of her flowing maxi dress without distracting from its beautiful intricacies.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once reserved almost exclusively for brides, satin heels have been making a slow and steady return to the mainstream, no longer confined to shades of ivory and cream. Case in point: Natasha Bryant also opted for a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels, yet this time in black. She styled hers with an all-black ensemble for a striking silhouette without the starkness of glossy or patent leather.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Emma Stone and Felicity Jones leaned into the trend with barely-there beige and champagne-hued pairs, their shoes blending seamlessly into the sweeping hems of their gowns.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elsewhere in Europe, the very same shoe trend has been making waves amongst the Milanese style set. Stepping out for fashion week events, this elegant shoe emerged as one of the few silhouettes favoured across the board.

With backing from both the Oscars and Milan Fashion Week, it’s clear this shoe trend is far from a fleeting moment. Read on to discover the style that has Hollywood and the fashion set in agreement—does praise come higher than that?

SHOP SATIN SHOES:

H&M Satin Slingbacks £28 SHOP NOW I can't see these staying in stock for long.

Toteme Classic Satin Slingbacks Espresso £530 SHOP NOW The chocolate-brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Saint Laurent Lucienne Wedges £1000 SHOP NOW Soon, we'll all be wearing wedges again.

ZARA Satin Ballerinas £28 SHOP NOW This pretty pink colour is the only shade I want to wear right now.

Jimmy Choo Ixia 80 £750 SHOP NOW Style with a white ensemble for an elegant tonal look.

Zara Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes £36 SHOP NOW Whilst these work so well with flowing dresses, I personally love them styled with jeans.

Manolo Blahnik Ballerimu Bow-Detailed Leather-Trimmed Satin Mules £615 SHOP NOW Manolo Blahnik shoes were a favourite on the Oscars 2025 red carpet.

Mango Satin Kitten-Heel Shoes With Straps £50 SHOP NOW I would easily believe you if you told me these were designer.

Aquazzura Bellezza 105 Satin Mary Jane Pumps £635 SHOP NOW Add a pop of colour to your partywear wardrobe.