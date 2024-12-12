Cerulean Is the Color to Know Right Now, According to the S/S 25 Runways
This season, cerulean blue is making a major splash on the S/S 25 runways, and it’s quickly becoming the color to know. Known for its striking vibrancy, cerulean brings a fresh, eye-catching pop to any wardrobe, with designers showcasing it on everything from flowing dresses to sleek suiting and accessories. This isn’t just a passing trend; cerulean has that unique versatility—it’s bold enough to make a statement but also has an elegant, almost serene quality that feels timeless.
If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with a hue that stands out but doesn’t overwhelm, cerulean is the perfect pick. It’s a color that works beautifully for both casual and polished looks, pairing effortlessly with neutrals or enhancing other bold shades for a dynamic effect. From runway inspiration to wearable pieces, here are some of the chicest ways to incorporate cerulean into your closet for a look that’s as on-trend as it is enduring.
The Inspiration
If you’re a fashion person, this leather jacket is likely to be at the top of your wish list for 2025, and I don’t blame you. It’s my favorite cerulean piece to hit the runways and a winner for your wardrobe.
There’s something about a slip dress that I absolutely love, but after seeing it over and over again, I’m enthralled by this updated high-neck look. It’s the night-out dress I’m dying to wear.
A matching set will always win me over, so naturally, my eyes were quickly drawn to this Bottega Veneta look while watching this runway collection come together. I love the idea of just a splash of cerulean as it manifests in tie-dye here.
The red carpet will be a place to play around with cerulean in 2025, and here’s a sneak peek at what that will look like. This dreamy gown is the perfect example.
Statement outerwear will always have a special place in my heart. This trench coat is going to be on my vision board until spring arrives. It’s the perfect way to style this colorway.
JW Anderson would approve of this party-dress moment. If you’re not one to go for a colorful look, a night out is the perfect moment to start.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.