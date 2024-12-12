Cerulean Is the Color to Know Right Now, According to the S/S 25 Runways

This season, cerulean blue is making a major splash on the S/S 25 runways, and it’s quickly becoming the color to know. Known for its striking vibrancy, cerulean brings a fresh, eye-catching pop to any wardrobe, with designers showcasing it on everything from flowing dresses to sleek suiting and accessories. This isn’t just a passing trend; cerulean has that unique versatility—it’s bold enough to make a statement but also has an elegant, almost serene quality that feels timeless.

If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with a hue that stands out but doesn’t overwhelm, cerulean is the perfect pick. It’s a color that works beautifully for both casual and polished looks, pairing effortlessly with neutrals or enhancing other bold shades for a dynamic effect. From runway inspiration to wearable pieces, here are some of the chicest ways to incorporate cerulean into your closet for a look that’s as on-trend as it is enduring.

The Inspiration

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

If you’re a fashion person, this leather jacket is likely to be at the top of your wish list for 2025, and I don’t blame you. It’s my favorite cerulean piece to hit the runways and a winner for your wardrobe.

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

There’s something about a slip dress that I absolutely love, but after seeing it over and over again, I’m enthralled by this updated high-neck look. It’s the night-out dress I’m dying to wear.

(Image credit: Imaxtree)

A matching set will always win me over, so naturally, my eyes were quickly drawn to this Bottega Veneta look while watching this runway collection come together. I love the idea of just a splash of cerulean as it manifests in tie-dye here.

The red carpet will be a place to play around with cerulean in 2025, and here’s a sneak peek at what that will look like. This dreamy gown is the perfect example.

Statement outerwear will always have a special place in my heart. This trench coat is going to be on my vision board until spring arrives. It’s the perfect way to style this colorway.

JW Anderson would approve of this party-dress moment. If you’re not one to go for a colorful look, a night out is the perfect moment to start.

Shop Cerulean Fashion:

ALAÏA Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag $2250 SHOP NOW Another It bag meets cerulean.

Staud Eton Dress $495 SHOP NOW My kind of party dress.

Baobab Kuta Dress $320 SHOP NOW It’s the silver-hardware moment for me.

L'AGENCE Akiya Tank Dress $137 SHOP NOW Classic.

Sezane Amiel Jumper $170 SHOP NOW If you prefer a darker take on cerulean, try this knitwear option.

Lovers and Friends Nova Faux Leather Crop Top $82 SHOP NOW Another good party dress.

ANYA HINDMARCH Baked Beans Small Leather and Suede-Paneled Appliquéd Recycled-Felt Tote $815 SHOP NOW How great is this tote?

JW Anderson Chenille Cardigan $690 $414 SHOP NOW The coziest cerulean number I’ve yet to see.

BOTTEGA VENETA Jodie Mini Knotted Intrecciato Leather Tote $2800 SHOP NOW A classic bag in a very 2025 colorway.

COS Classic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt $89 SHOP NOW The power crewnecks have on me.

Victoria Beckham Ruched Asymmetric Jersey Top $375 $225 SHOP NOW You can do a lot with this top.

SIMKHAI Talit Wrap-Effect Draped Satin Mini Dress $495 SHOP NOW A wrap dress is something you’ll never want to see leave your closet.

My Beachy Side Sequined Halter Minidress $190 SHOP NOW Mermaid chic.

Roksanda Alma Crêpe Midi Dress $1610 $1127 SHOP NOW A very elegant take on cerulean.

Topshop Fluffy Crewneck Sweater $62 SHOP NOW I’m obsessed with this crewneck moment.

Liv Foster Satin One-Shoulder Sash Gown $295 SHOP NOW An occasion dress you’ll want to be seen in once 2025 hits.

Alexis Bittar Luminous Lucite® Drop Earrings $125 SHOP NOW A jewelry piece worth embellishing any outfit with.

Paris Georgia Blue Val Camisole $180 SHOP NOW Living for this dress.

AQUA Turtleneck Cashmere Sweater $70 SHOP NOW Another sweater that would look really good layered.

GUIZIO Low Rise Paillette Skirt $168 SHOP NOW Here for this.

Kate Spade New York Spade Cuff Beanie $58 SHOP NOW Cozy up in this beanie.

Staud Wayfaring Ponte and Satin Midi Dress $450 $270 SHOP NOW Someone give me an event to RSVP yes to.

Nensi Dojaka Silk Minidress $2040 $1428 SHOP NOW A party dress that will want to make you go dancing.

Gap CashSoft Cropped High V-Neck Sweater $69 $27 SHOP NOW Get started on this trend now.

Reformation Portia Dress $224 SHOP NOW This has a Y2K vibe.

Ulla Johnson Dioni Maillot $340 SHOP NOW I’m ready for swimsuit season to begin again.

Aritzia Contour squareneck longsleeve bodysuit $58 SHOP NOW This bodysuit brings out your inner dancer.

Reformation Myra Knit Top $59 SHOP NOW This is an incredible matching set for vacation.

Jacquemus Roupao Sheer Knit Mini Dress $366 SHOP NOW Stunning.