Cerulean Is the Color to Know Right Now, According to the S/S 25 Runways

This season, cerulean blue is making a major splash on the S/S 25 runways, and it’s quickly becoming the color to know. Known for its striking vibrancy, cerulean brings a fresh, eye-catching pop to any wardrobe, with designers showcasing it on everything from flowing dresses to sleek suiting and accessories. This isn’t just a passing trend; cerulean has that unique versatility—it’s bold enough to make a statement but also has an elegant, almost serene quality that feels timeless.

If you’re looking to refresh your wardrobe with a hue that stands out but doesn’t overwhelm, cerulean is the perfect pick. It’s a color that works beautifully for both casual and polished looks, pairing effortlessly with neutrals or enhancing other bold shades for a dynamic effect. From runway inspiration to wearable pieces, here are some of the chicest ways to incorporate cerulean into your closet for a look that’s as on-trend as it is enduring.

The Inspiration

woman wearing the cerulean fashion trend

If you’re a fashion person, this leather jacket is likely to be at the top of your wish list for 2025, and I don’t blame you. It’s my favorite cerulean piece to hit the runways and a winner for your wardrobe.

woman wearing the cerulean fashion trend

There’s something about a slip dress that I absolutely love, but after seeing it over and over again, I’m enthralled by this updated high-neck look. It’s the night-out dress I’m dying to wear.

woman wearing the cerulean fashion trend

A matching set will always win me over, so naturally, my eyes were quickly drawn to this Bottega Veneta look while watching this runway collection come together. I love the idea of just a splash of cerulean as it manifests in tie-dye here.

woman wearing the cerulean fashion trend

The red carpet will be a place to play around with cerulean in 2025, and here’s a sneak peek at what that will look like. This dreamy gown is the perfect example.

woman wearing the cerulean fashion trend

Statement outerwear will always have a special place in my heart. This trench coat is going to be on my vision board until spring arrives. It’s the perfect way to style this colorway.

woman wearing the cerulean fashion trend

JW Anderson would approve of this party-dress moment. If you’re not one to go for a colorful look, a night out is the perfect moment to start.

Shop Cerulean Fashion:

Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
ALAÏA
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Another It bag meets cerulean.

Staud, Eton Dress
Staud
Eton Dress

My kind of party dress.

Baobab Kuta Dress
Baobab
Kuta Dress

It’s the silver-hardware moment for me.

Akiya Tank Dress
L'AGENCE
Akiya Tank Dress

Classic.

Amiel Jumper - Peacock Blue - Baby Alpaca - Sézane
Sezane
Amiel Jumper

If you prefer a darker take on cerulean, try this knitwear option.

Nova Faux Leather Crop Top
Lovers and Friends
Nova Faux Leather Crop Top

Another good party dress.

Baked Beans Small Leather and Suede-Paneled Appliquéd Recycled-Felt Tote
ANYA HINDMARCH
Baked Beans Small Leather and Suede-Paneled Appliquéd Recycled-Felt Tote

How great is this tote?

Chenille Cardigan
JW Anderson
Chenille Cardigan

The coziest cerulean number I’ve yet to see.

Jodie Mini Knotted Intrecciato Leather Tote
BOTTEGA VENETA
Jodie Mini Knotted Intrecciato Leather Tote

A classic bag in a very 2025 colorway.

Classic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
COS
Classic Crew-Neck Sweatshirt

The power crewnecks have on me.

Ruched Asymmetric Jersey Top
Victoria Beckham
Ruched Asymmetric Jersey Top

You can do a lot with this top.

Talit Wrap-Effect Draped Satin Mini Dress
SIMKHAI
Talit Wrap-Effect Draped Satin Mini Dress

A wrap dress is something you’ll never want to see leave your closet.

Sequined Halter Minidress
My Beachy Side
Sequined Halter Minidress

Mermaid chic.

Alma Crêpe Midi Dress
Roksanda
Alma Crêpe Midi Dress

A very elegant take on cerulean.

Fluffy Crewneck Sweater
Topshop
Fluffy Crewneck Sweater

I’m obsessed with this crewneck moment.

Satin One-Shoulder Sash Gown
Liv Foster
Satin One-Shoulder Sash Gown

An occasion dress you’ll want to be seen in once 2025 hits.

Luminous Lucite® Drop Earrings
Alexis Bittar
Luminous Lucite® Drop Earrings

A jewelry piece worth embellishing any outfit with.

Blue Val Camisole
Paris Georgia
Blue Val Camisole

Living for this dress.

Turtleneck Cashmere Sweater - Exclusive
AQUA
Turtleneck Cashmere Sweater

Another sweater that would look really good layered.

Low Rise Paillette Skirt
GUIZIO
Low Rise Paillette Skirt

Here for this.

Spade Cuff Beanie
Kate Spade New York
Spade Cuff Beanie

Cozy up in this beanie.

Wayfaring Ponte and Satin Midi Dress
Staud
Wayfaring Ponte and Satin Midi Dress

Someone give me an event to RSVP yes to.

Silk Minidress
Nensi Dojaka
Silk Minidress

A party dress that will want to make you go dancing.

Gap, CashSoft Cropped High V-Neck Sweater
Gap
CashSoft Cropped High V-Neck Sweater

Get started on this trend now.

Portia Dress
Reformation
Portia Dress

This has a Y2K vibe.

Ulla Johnson Dioni Maillot
Ulla Johnson
Dioni Maillot

I’m ready for swimsuit season to begin again.

Aritzia, Contour squareneck longsleeve bodysuit
Aritzia
Contour squareneck longsleeve bodysuit

This bodysuit brings out your inner dancer.

Myra Knit Top
Reformation
Myra Knit Top

This is an incredible matching set for vacation.

Roupao Sheer Knit Mini Dress
Jacquemus
Roupao Sheer Knit Mini Dress

Stunning.

Sequined Crocheted Cotton-Blend Dress
Milly
Sequined Crocheted Cotton-Blend Dress

Beach-party chic.

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, trying the latest fitness craze in New York City, or exploring luxury vintage boutiques.

