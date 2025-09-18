3 Fall Items I Never Splurge On (and 3 I Do)

In poker, you should know when to hold 'em and know when to fold 'em. In fashion, you ought to know when to splurge on smart investments and when to save your pennies. When it comes to fall fashion, not everything in your closet needs to come with a hefty price tag. In fact, some of the pieces we reach for most tend to wear out quickly, making them the perfect categories to shop affordably. The key is knowing where to save so you can still refresh your wardrobe each season without the sting of buyer’s remorse.
On the flip side, there are a handful of fall staples worth your hard-earned dollars because they truly anchor your outfits and will stand the test of time. A sharp blazer that instantly pulls a look together, knee-high boots that only get better with age, and a luxe suede jacket that feels like a forever piece all fall firmly into the “investment” camp. Ahead, I’m breaking down exactly which items I splurge on versus save on each season, and why this mix keeps my closet feeling elevated and practical.
Don't Splurge On: Suede Bags
Brands like Gap and Zara have impressive selections of suede bags that don't break the bank. I particularly love Gap's Vegan Suede Slouchy Tote Bag ($62), which is a more-than-worthy alternative to Dakota Johnson's $1190 version by The Row.
Gap
Vegan Suede Slouchy Tote Bag
ZARA
Mini Split Leather Bowling Bag
Splurge On: Knee-High Boots
In my opinion, knee-high boots are worth the splurge. High-quality leather will age beautifully and mold to your feet, while cheap pairs often crack, lose shape, or become uncomfortable over time. Plus, knee-high boots can instantly elevate even the simplest of outfits.
J.Crew
Piper Boots
Sezane
Bridget Knee Boots
Don't Splurge On: Sweaters
Generally speaking, expensive sweaters are costly to take care of. Not only are you paying more up front, but you're also shelling out high prices for dry cleaning and repairs. I'm more of a machine-wash kind of person when it comes to sweaters, so I typically don't spend more than $75 for one.
H&M
Sweater
MANGO
Boat Neck Ribbed Sweater
Splurge On: Suede Jackets
I can spot a cheap suede jacket from a mile away. They often look stiff, flimsy, plasticky, and flat. High-quality suede, on thce other hand, has a softness and depth of color that cheap versions rarely replicate. Plus, a nice suede jacket instantly makes an outfit look more luxe and will last you for decades to come.
Banana Republic
Heritage Suede Jacket
Veda
Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket
Don't Splurge On: Loungewear
There's only one thing I look for when it comes to loungewear: comfort. So why would I need to spend a fortune on this category? Through a lot of trial and error, I've found that under-$50 pieces can be just as cozy as items that are triple the price.
BP
Baggy Wide Leg Sweatpants
H&M
Oversized Sweatshirt
Splurge On: Blazers
A well-made blazer is the type of thing that can last you a lifetime. Not a season, a year, or a decade—a lifetime. Some of my favorite designers are Veronica Beard, Nili Lotan, Frame, Liberowe, Anine Bing, Ralph Lauren, and Theory.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.