I always try to write about a wide range of celebrities for my Who What Wear stories, but I'm often hamstrung by the limited pool of people who make frequent public appearances. For the last couple of years, that list has not included Rachel McAdams. Now that she has an upcoming movie to promote, however, that has thankfully changed. I'm eagerly anticipating her new thriller, Send Help, which hits theaters on January 30.
McAdams stepped out today in an exaggerated peplum top by Burc Akyol that felt thoroughly current, not a throwback to 2011 when peplums were everywhere. The pronounced silhouette, cinched at the waist and flaring with dramatic volume, gave the classic shape a modern, sculptural update that reads more 2026 than the early-2010s trend cycle. As McAdams just proved, a familiar style can feel fresh again when dialed up in proportion. Scroll down to see Rachel McAdams's latest outfit. It's so fetch, right?
