I Asked My Fashion Friends What Jeans They Wear at Night—They Sent Me These

Through numerous discussions with friends outside the fashion industry, I've realized that finding the perfect pair of evening jeans is a common challenge. Even as an editor, I frequently find myself grappling with this denim dilemma.

My go-to pair of jeans for daytime wear features a vintage wash and relaxed, loose fit that provides all-day comfort and a chic "model off duty" look. However, for evening activities such as meeting friends for drinks or going on a date, I seek jeans that accentuate my figure by sculpting my butt and hugging my waist snugly while also offering some degree of breathability in the leg area. I have yet to find a pair that checks all my boxes.

In pursuit of expert advice, I reached out to seven fashion insiders—including editors, celebrity stylists, and content creators—to uncover their preferred evening jeans, irrespective of the season. Prepare to explore a diverse range of tried-and-true pairs, from the under-$100 Levi's jeans favored by Parisian fashion people to the high-quality Khaite jeans embraced by American style enthusiasts.

Continue reading to discover the specific denim styles these stylish women adore and how they effortlessly wear them to achieve a polished nighttime aesthetic. Thanks to them, I have one of each in my shopping cart.

Sierra Mayhew, Associate Editor

"I have quite a few pairs of designer jeans, yet I always go for this $100 pair during the nighttime. I am a 'big pants, little top' kind of person—the most flattering outfit combination for a girl's night—and this pair helps me do just that. For a night out, dark wash is the way to go. PS: I love them for the daytime just as much."

abercrombie & Fitch Low Rise Baggy Jeans $100 SHOP NOW

Allyson Payer, Senior Editor

"I've worn Agolde '90s Pinch Waist Jeans at night many times. They have a polished, classic fit that's always appropriate, no matter the occasion. Black Tea is the wash I often wear, and Crushed—an even inkier black—is next on my wish list."

AGOLDE 90s Pinch Waist High Rise Straight Jeans $188 SHOP NOW

Zoe Gofman, Celebrity Stylist

"This pair of jeans is super chic and is the perfect example of looking put-together without trying too hard. They have a slouchy cut, which means you can dress them up with a pump or make them more casual with flats. I know they are pricey, but they're a classic staple that will last you years upon years."

Nili Lotan Joan Jeans $450 SHOP NOW

Jordanna Sharp, Wardrobe Stylist and Content Creator

"My favorite jeans for the evening are my Agolde Lana jeans. I have all washes. They are the perfect straight leg and work with all heel heights, so they are great for casual dinners and more of a night out, too, with a higher heel. I love this wash in summertime with a fun color-pop sandal and in fall or winter paired with black footwear."

AGOLDE Lana Straight Jeans $188 SHOP NOW

Kristen Nichols, Associate Director, Special Projects

"Day or night, Khaite's Danielle jeans are one of my favorite denim styles, but they are especially primed for an evening out. The sleek straight-leg silhouette immediately lends a tailored effect, and the jewel-like enameled button only adds to their sense of elevated polish."

KHAITE Danielle High-Rise Slim-Leg Jeans $520 SHOP NOW

Jordan Gross, Celebrity Stylist

"I have been loving the Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans. Their high rise and straight-leg cut give them a structured look that's both stylish and versatile. The baggier fit adds a relaxed vibe, but the cropped length keeps them from feeling too bulky. They pair well with a heel for a night out. They are also comfortable, which is a huge plus."

Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans $98 SHOP NOW

Bethany Holmes, Wardrobe Stylist

"My go-to jeans for the evening are high waisted, wide leg, and full length like these Brooklyn High Rise Straight Jeans from Grlfrnd. I have them in multiple washes because the fit feels amazing and looks stunning with heels. When I go out, I want to feel comfortable and confident when I go out, and these jeans deliver just that!"

GRLFRND Brooklyn High Rise Straight Jeans $225 SHOP NOW

Shop more of the best evening jeans:

H&M Wide High Jeans $30 SHOP NOW I love the clean look of these, which includes the gold stitching that beautifully contrasts the dark hue.

Madewell Kick Out Full-Length Jeans $138 SHOP NOW Whether you're ready or not, flared jeans are making a comeback.

SLVRLAKE Taylor Pleated Low-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $300 SHOP NOW These jeans are suitable for evening wear due to their trouser-like design, highlighted by pleated details and a wide-leg hem.

Banana Republic Ultra High-Rise Wide-Leg Crop Jean $120 SHOP NOW There's something visually perfect about medium-blue jeans that don't have any whiskering.

Levi's Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans $98 SHOP NOW For a polished look, style these with a silk button-down shirt and slingbacks.

ZARA Z1975 Straight Cut Jeans $50 SHOP NOW Style with a black Lady Jacket and heels.

AGOLDE Harper Mid Rise Straight $218 SHOP NOW If it's unclear by now, Agolde makes some of the best-fitting jeans for evening wear.

H&M Slim Mom High Ankle Jeans $35 SHOP NOW Show off your preppy loafers or sleek slingbacks with this cropped pair.

Triarchy Ms. Fonda High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $298 SHOP NOW These are on my wish list. Just by looking at how they fit the model, I could tell they're perfect for a date night or drinks with friends.

MOTHER The Dazzler Ankle Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans $240 SHOP NOW I've never met a pair of Mother jeans that don't fit well, so I'm 99.9% sure this almost-skinny style will hug the body in all the right places.

Good American Good Classic Boot Jeans $159 SHOP NOW This is another popular pair that fashion people all over my Instagram feed return to. The comfortable, stretchy fabric and cute patch front pockets are *chef's kiss.*