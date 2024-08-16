I Asked My Fashion Friends What Jeans They Wear at Night—They Sent Me These
Through numerous discussions with friends outside the fashion industry, I've realized that finding the perfect pair of evening jeans is a common challenge. Even as an editor, I frequently find myself grappling with this denim dilemma.
My go-to pair of jeans for daytime wear features a vintage wash and relaxed, loose fit that provides all-day comfort and a chic "model off duty" look. However, for evening activities such as meeting friends for drinks or going on a date, I seek jeans that accentuate my figure by sculpting my butt and hugging my waist snugly while also offering some degree of breathability in the leg area. I have yet to find a pair that checks all my boxes.
In pursuit of expert advice, I reached out to seven fashion insiders—including editors, celebrity stylists, and content creators—to uncover their preferred evening jeans, irrespective of the season. Prepare to explore a diverse range of tried-and-true pairs, from the under-$100 Levi's jeans favored by Parisian fashion people to the high-quality Khaite jeans embraced by American style enthusiasts.
Continue reading to discover the specific denim styles these stylish women adore and how they effortlessly wear them to achieve a polished nighttime aesthetic. Thanks to them, I have one of each in my shopping cart.
Sierra Mayhew, Associate Editor
"I have quite a few pairs of designer jeans, yet I always go for this $100 pair during the nighttime. I am a 'big pants, little top' kind of person—the most flattering outfit combination for a girl's night—and this pair helps me do just that. For a night out, dark wash is the way to go. PS: I love them for the daytime just as much."
Allyson Payer, Senior Editor
"I've worn Agolde '90s Pinch Waist Jeans at night many times. They have a polished, classic fit that's always appropriate, no matter the occasion. Black Tea is the wash I often wear, and Crushed—an even inkier black—is next on my wish list."
Zoe Gofman, Celebrity Stylist
"This pair of jeans is super chic and is the perfect example of looking put-together without trying too hard. They have a slouchy cut, which means you can dress them up with a pump or make them more casual with flats. I know they are pricey, but they're a classic staple that will last you years upon years."
Jordanna Sharp, Wardrobe Stylist and Content Creator
"My favorite jeans for the evening are my Agolde Lana jeans. I have all washes. They are the perfect straight leg and work with all heel heights, so they are great for casual dinners and more of a night out, too, with a higher heel. I love this wash in summertime with a fun color-pop sandal and in fall or winter paired with black footwear."
Kristen Nichols, Associate Director, Special Projects
"Day or night, Khaite's Danielle jeans are one of my favorite denim styles, but they are especially primed for an evening out. The sleek straight-leg silhouette immediately lends a tailored effect, and the jewel-like enameled button only adds to their sense of elevated polish."
Jordan Gross, Celebrity Stylist
"I have been loving the Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans. Their high rise and straight-leg cut give them a structured look that's both stylish and versatile. The baggier fit adds a relaxed vibe, but the cropped length keeps them from feeling too bulky. They pair well with a heel for a night out. They are also comfortable, which is a huge plus."
Bethany Holmes, Wardrobe Stylist
"My go-to jeans for the evening are high waisted, wide leg, and full length like these Brooklyn High Rise Straight Jeans from Grlfrnd. I have them in multiple washes because the fit feels amazing and looks stunning with heels. When I go out, I want to feel comfortable and confident when I go out, and these jeans deliver just that!"
Shop more of the best evening jeans:
I love the clean look of these, which includes the gold stitching that beautifully contrasts the dark hue.
Whether you're ready or not, flared jeans are making a comeback.
These jeans are suitable for evening wear due to their trouser-like design, highlighted by pleated details and a wide-leg hem.
There's something visually perfect about medium-blue jeans that don't have any whiskering.
For a polished look, style these with a silk button-down shirt and slingbacks.
Style with a black Lady Jacket and heels.
If it's unclear by now, Agolde makes some of the best-fitting jeans for evening wear.
Show off your preppy loafers or sleek slingbacks with this cropped pair.
These are on my wish list. Just by looking at how they fit the model, I could tell they're perfect for a date night or drinks with friends.
I've never met a pair of Mother jeans that don't fit well, so I'm 99.9% sure this almost-skinny style will hug the body in all the right places.
This is another popular pair that fashion people all over my Instagram feed return to. The comfortable, stretchy fabric and cute patch front pockets are *chef's kiss.*
Not only does the color automatically make them suitable for the evening, but the wide leg and soft fabric also make them comfortable for long nights out.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
