Hot Take: Lola Tung's Parisian After-Party Outfit Was Even Chicer Than Her Red Carpet Gown

She swapped out her silver dress for an even better outfit.

Lola Tung wears a silver metallic gown on the red carpet in Paris
(Image credit: Getty Images)
No matter if you're on team Conrad or Jeremiah, we can all agree: actress Lola Tung's style secrets are worth sharing. The 22-year-old star of Netflix's The Summer I Turned Pretty captured attention with an array of exceptional outfits during her recently concluded press tour. But it was a final stop in Paris, in which Tung stepped out in shiny, sequined style, that caught our eyes.

Accessorized with Balenciaga wrap sunglasses, silver metallic stiletto sandals, and a baby pink bag by Charles & Keith, Tung's look recalled the fanciful early aughts party girl style popularized by Paris Hilton and her crew. The best part? Her head-to-toe ensemble is still available to shop. Keep scrolling to get the details on Tung's pretty party attire, purchase the same pieces, or browse similar styles. After all, Belly will always have summer, but this fall, it's all about Lola Tung.

Lola Tung

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Lola Tung: Blumarine dress; Charles & Keith bag; Balenciaga sunglasses; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes

Shop Lola Tung's Exact Outfit

Shop Similar Pieces to Re-create the Look

Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.

