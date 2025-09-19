No matter if you're on team Conrad or Jeremiah, we can all agree: actress Lola Tung's style secrets are worth sharing. The 22-year-old star of Netflix's The Summer I Turned Pretty captured attention with an array of exceptional outfits during her recently concluded press tour. But it was a final stop in Paris, in which Tung stepped out in shiny, sequined style, that caught our eyes.
Accessorized with Balenciaga wrap sunglasses, silver metallic stiletto sandals, and a baby pink bag by Charles & Keith, Tung's look recalled the fanciful early aughts party girl style popularized by Paris Hilton and her crew. The best part? Her head-to-toe ensemble is still available to shop. Keep scrolling to get the details on Tung's pretty party attire, purchase the same pieces, or browse similar styles. After all, Belly will always have summer, but this fall, it's all about Lola Tung.
On Lola Tung: Blumarine dress; Charles & Keith bag; Balenciaga sunglasses; Giuseppe Zanotti shoes
Shop Lola Tung's Exact Outfit
Blumarine
Sequin Mini Dress
This dress is thoroughly party-ready.
Charles & Keith
Hazel Bow Elongated Trapeze Shoulder Bag
Pretty in pink, but practical in other colors, too.
Giuseppe Zanotti
90mm Intriigo Strap Sandals
Honestly? These stiletto sandals go with everything.
Balenciaga
80mm Wrap Sunglasses
Score them now for over 50% off!
Shop Similar Pieces to Re-create the Look
Lovers and Friends
Isabetta Sequin Fringe Mini Dress
In case you're about to enter your showgirl era.
Staud
Ollie Bag in Cherry Blossom
Sleek and simple.
Jeffrey Campbell
Ce-Soire Slide Sandals
Step into these silvery shoes while your size is still available.
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.