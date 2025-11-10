Black Heels Are Fine, But Fashion People Know This Shoe Color Looks Far Chicer With Every Closet Staple

I think we've been lied to about simple black pumps. Yes, they're a classic. Yes, they'll never go out of style. But they aren't the only thing you can wear if you want to elevate an outfit. Actually, I think sometimes a black heel can make things look a little too serious and buttoned up.
Recently, I've been trying to expand my heel collection, as I actually don't own that many. They intimidate me! But I've been really drawn to red pumps. I love how dramatic a pop of red is. It's a sexy color that instantly adds oomph, especially if you're wearing something simple but want it to feel right for a night out.
And Lily-Rose Depp has been innovating in the red-pump space for years now. Honestly, she's the person who first put me on to the look. Depp often opts for a red ballet pump from the French brand Repetto, and it looks incredible with her standard uniform of dainty white dresses and white T-shirts with jeans. Move over, red lipstick; this is the only way I'm adding a pop of red to my outfits from here on out.