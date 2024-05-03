5 Elegant Colour Trends That Your Bridesmaids Will Actually Want to Wear

bridesmaid dress colour trends 2024
(Image credit: Future)
Remy Farrell
By Remy Farrell
published

You got engaged, found a venue and planned a wedding, and if tracking down your own dress wasn’t difficult enough, you now have to find the perfect bridesmaid dress that will make everyone in your bridal party happy too. But before you panic about dressing each of your nearest and dearest and their entirely different personal styles and body shapes, let's scale it back and start with the one thing that is inevitably the most important—the colour scheme.

Although the bridesmaids' dresses aren't the star of the show (we'll leave that to the bridal gown), they do play an important part in setting the tone for the wedding. Whether you're jetting off abroad, booking a country church or nipping to the local town hall, what your bridesmaids wear will be front and centre in your pictures, so it's well worth finding dresses that make them feel and look their best. I may have taken the easy way out for my own wedding (they all chose their own dresses, and there was no quarrelling over colour as the brief was "black satin"), but if you're currently facing this dilemma, I've enlisted expert help to identify which key colour trends bridesmaids will really want to wear in 2024.

bridesmaid dress colour trends 2024

(Image credit: @izzydlig)

Who better to ask for insider information than Frances Cookson, co-founder of Rewritten and a specialist in bridesmaid dresses that can be worn long after the nuptials? So, should you be ready to say yes to the dress, round up your bridal party and keep scrolling for the five elegant colour trends about to be huge this year, no matter size, shape or style.

1. Sky Blue

bridesmaid dress colour trends 2024

(Image credit: @theindiaedit)

Style Notes: If ever there was a runway trend made for bridesmaid dresses, it has to be 2024's ice-cool baby blue. After 2022 had us pink-obsessed and 2023 reintroduced buttermilk yellow, it's about time we heard from this underrated pastel hue, and wedding dress designers agree. "From sage green to sky blue and rose pink, our brides are loving a mix-and-match pastel look, especially for late-spring and early-summer weddings," notes Cookson. And should you be looking for outfits outside of the norm, baby blue tones happen to look just as good in tailored separates for those who aren't comfortable in dresses.

Shop Sky Blue Bridesmaid Dresses:

Halter Neck Pleated Waist Chiffon Bridesmaid Dress - Cornflower Blue
Six Stories
Halter Neck Pleated Waist Chiffon Bridesmaid Dress in Cornflower Blue

A breath of fresh air.

Brooklyn Dress in Sky Blue Satin
Rewritten London
Brooklyn Dress in Sky Blue Satin

Something chic to slip into.

WHISTLES
Whistles
Mila Square Neck Maxi Dress in Pale Blue

A square neck feels so classy.

Arista Tulip Sleeve Mini Dress
AJE
Arista Tulip Sleeve Mini Dress

Just look at those cute sleeves!

Evianna Bow-Embellished Satin Maxi Dress
Misha
Evianna Bow-Embellished Satin Maxi Dress

This looks even better from the back.

2. Summer Terracotta

bridesmaid dress colour trends 2024

(Image credit: @rewrittenbridesmaids)

Style Notes: Got a summer wedding planned? Aside from white, terracotta and similar warm, earthy tones stand out against a lush, sunny backdrop, and given just how popular brown has been so far this year, it makes sense that it would be given a dressy update just in time for wedding season. "Warm-weather colours have been gaining popularity recently, and this trend is going nowhere," notes Cookson. "Terracotta is one of our colours of the summer, and this warm tone looks amazing in the sunshine paired with burnt orange, hot pink and champagne."

Shop Terracotta Bridesmaid Dresses:

Rewritten, Pollenca Dress in Terracotta Lenzing™ Ecovero™ Satin
Rewritten
Pollenca Dress in Terracotta Lenzing Ecovero Satin

Choose your colour scheme and shop in several different cuts.

Leely, Dusty Sage Halter Sheath Satin Long Bridesmaid Dress
Leely
Halter Sheath Satin Long Bridesmaid Dress in Terracotta

Easy elegance.

Nell Satin - Terracotta
Sisterhood Bridesmaids
Nell Satin in Terracotta

This one has a fitted bodice for more bust support than traditional slip dresses.

Cowl-Back Sleeveless Satin Maxi Dress
Six Stories
Cowl-Back Sleeveless Satin Maxi Dress

The cowl-back detail is perfect on this minimalist dress.

3. Spring Greens

bridesmaid dress colour trends 2024

(Image credit: @bettinalooney)

Style Notes: You can't go wrong with fifty shades of green, and this refined colour palette is an age-old wedding colour scheme that stands the test of time. "Sage, olive or forest green dresses have been big news in the bridal industry for a while, and they don't look to be going anywhere in 2024," says Cookson. "Not only are they flattering, but they also go with just about any floral colour scheme." Need further proof? If prints are your thing, take notes on Bettina Looney's garden theme (pictured above), or mix and match with colour-blocked seafoam, mint or olive.

Shop Green Bridesmaid Dresses:

Cowl Front Satin Fishtail Bridesmaids Maxi Dress
Coast
Cowl Front Satin Fishtail Bridesmaids Maxi Dress

Imagine how good this would look with a white bouquet.

Sadie - Daisy Jacquard Sage
Rixo
Sadie Jacquard Midi Dress in Daisy Jacquard Sage

Dress it up with gold heels or keep it casual with chunky, flat sandals.

Sienna Halterneck Satin Midi Dress
GALVAN
Sienna Halterneck Satin Midi Dress

Galvan does bridal-party dressing expertly well.

Watercress Maxi Dress
Reformation
Frankie Silk Dress in Tea Garden

I keep coming back to this print.

Roma Dress in Olive Green Satin
Rewritten
Roma Dress in Olive Green Satin

This looks at least four times its price tag.

4. Sunset Reds

bridesmaid dress colour trends 2024

(Image credit: @rosielai; @ladichosa)

Style Notes: Caution! Bold brights ahead. Although we've been factoring red tights and fiery dresses into our wardrobes since last winter, 2024 marks the first time we're seeing the trend meet a formalwear dress code. "We are all obsessed with red this year and soon will be welcoming the most delicious shade of chianti satin into our collection," notes Cookson. But until then, we're busy scrolling through shades of chilli, crimson and scarlet for spring and summer weddings, and bookmarking berry, burgundy and garnet for later in the year.

Shop Red Bridesmaid Dresses:

Elsie Draped Chiffon and Stretch-Silk Satin Maxi Dress
Nicholas
Elsie Draped Chiffon and Stretch-Silk Satin Maxi Dress in Red

I'm not about to be a bridesmaid any time soon, but I want this anyway.

Reiss Coral Odell Linen Blend Drape Maxi Dress
Reiss
Odell Linen Blend Drape Maxi Dress

Prepare to turn heads in this stunning dress.

Gail - Fontainhas Floral Red
Rixo
Gail Silk Midi Dress in Fontainhas Floral Red

A simple cut that should keep everyone happy.

The Confessional Velvet Maxi Dress
The Vampire's Wife
The Confessional Velvet Maxi Dress

Don't forget winter weddings!

Red Taffeta Diamante Midi Dress
Self Portait
Red Taffeta Diamante Midi Dress

This would look incredible in photos.

5. Classic Black Tie

bridesmaid dress colour trends 2024

(Image credit: @rosieday23)

Style Notes: And last, but most certainly not least, a true classic—eternally elegant black. True, some might think it too dark for a wedding, but forget the funeral connotations because black is the one colour we can agree suits everyone, and your bridesmaids will get plenty of wear out of a black evening dress for years to come. "We are seeing a huge shift towards black-tie weddings, and the bigger the better," says Cookson. "Our brides can't get enough of champagne and black bridesmaids dresses for the ultimate formal wedding look." So there you have it; it's tough to improve on the LBD (that's Long Black Dress).

Shop Black Bridesmaid Dresses:

Nina Satin Maxi Dress
Ghost
Nina Satin Maxi Dress in Black

If you're looking for the best satin slip dresses on the market, start at Ghost.

Strapless Twill Maxi Dress
Carven
Strapless Twill Maxi Dress

Such a sweet neckline (no pun intended).

Reformation, Evelyn Dress
Reformation
Evelyn Dress in Black

A little va-va-voom for the afterparty.

Strapless Ruched Stretch-Jersey Gown
NORMA KAMALI
Strapless Ruched Stretch-Jersey Gown

Ready for even the strictest dress code.

Draped Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress
Rabanne
Draped Stretch-Jersey Maxi Dress

Simple yet sophisticated.

Explore More:
Wedding Dresses Bridesmaid Dresses
Remy Farrell
Remy Farrell
Fashion Editor

Remy Farrell is a London-based shopping editor with nearly 10 years of editorial experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the editorial and fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, Cosmopolitan and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com styling for the social media channels and helping to develop the collections for the in-house brand Iris & Ink. After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes shooting talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she also branched out into beauty, creating tried-and-tested reviews and diverse beauty content.In her role as shopping editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new and exciting brands to share with the Who What Wear readership and particularly loves uncovering hidden gems at affordable prices to make shopping accessible to everyone.Born and raised in Sheffield, Yorkshire, Remy moved to London in 2014 and lives in the Docklands with her partner and pug Billie.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸